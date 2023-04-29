Japan shares higher at close of trade; Nikkei 225 up 1.40% By Investing.com

© Reuters. Japan stocks higher at close of trade; Nikkei 225 up 1.40%



Investing.com – Japan equities were higher at the close on Friday, as gains in the , , and sectors propelled shares higher.

At the close in Tokyo, Japan, it rose 1.40% to hit a 6-month high.

The best performers of the session were Mitsui Engineering & Shipbuilding (TYO:), which rose 15.85% or 71.00 to trade at 519.00 at the close. Meanwhile, Kikkoman Corp. (TYO:) added 11.84% or 850.00 points to end at 8,030.00 and Kansai Electric Power Co Inc (TYO:) was up 9.62% or 129.00 points to 1,470.00 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were NGK Insulators, Ltd. (TYO:), which fell 4.55% or 81.00 points to trade at 1,700.00 at the close. Shin-Etsu Chemical (TYO:) declined 4.43% or 179.00 points to end at 3,863.00 and Toyota Tsusho Corporation (TYO:) was down 4.10% or 240.00 points to 5,610.00.

2,816 stocks on the Tokyo Stock Exchange rose, surpassing the number of stocks that closed down—809. At the same time, 217 stocks did not rise or fall, basically flat.

Mitsui Engineering & Shipbuilding (TYO:) shares rose to one-year highs; up 15.85% or 71.00 to 519.00. Shares in Kansai Electric Power Co Inc (TYO:) rose to 3-year highs; up 9.62% or 129.00 to 1,470.00.

A measure of implied volatility for Nikkei 225 options fell 2.38 percent to 16.42.

WTI crude oil futures June options contract prices rose 0.13% (0.10 points) to $74.86. On the rest of the futures front, the London Brent crude oil futures contract for July delivery was up 0.26% (0.20 points) at $78.42, while the June gold futures contract was down 0.40% (7.90) to trade at $1,991.10.

USD/JPY was up 1.34% at 135.74, while EUR/JPY was up 1.14% at 149.40.

U.S. dollar index futures rose 0.32% to 101.58.