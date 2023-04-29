Signed the agreement between the Municipality of Ferrara and the “Maor Ben Zion” Foundation

SCHOOL AND FAMILIES – Kusiak: a twinning to enhance the educational experience of the childhood services of the Municipality of Ferrara





Ferrara, 28/04/2023. L‘councilor Kusiak signed, this morning, together with Sandro Bastia education manager e Ruth e Steven Sandelowsky the collaboration agreement between the Municipality of Ferrara and the Maor Ben Zion Foundation based in Luxembourg team leader del Project Hope.

The goal is to define a common training path, experimental, international, defined “Hope Program” NDFA-Neuro Developmental Functional Approach, with the childhood services of the Municipality of Ferrara, an itinerary promoted by the Maor Ben Zion Foundation.

Now, the signing of the collaboration protocol between the Municipality of Ferrara and the reality of Maor Ben Zion Foundation That arouses in councilor Kusiak “a source of pride because the Foundation has chosen to share and promote the training and research project with our services for children. A choice that confirms the quality of the services provided to children and families and which represents an important opportunity for growth and training for all the professional staff of the educational services involved”.

The project is supported by the Lions club Ferrara Estense, present with its representatives on the occasion of the signing of the Protocol and thanked by councilor Kusiak “for the important contribution made, for the successful outcome of the meeting resulting from the work and the relationship of collaboration and friendship established with the Foundation since 2022 which materialized in an activity plan”.

The project aims to optimize the educational experience of children from all socio-economic backgrounds, including disadvantaged ones with particular attention to conditions of frailty and disability, developing learning and behavioral skills in the early years of child development based on the neuro -functional-development.

The project focuses on the ability to adapt the routine work of kindergartens to the individual needs of children so that they receive appropriate experiences and stimuli for the progress of their functional abilities.









