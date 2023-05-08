Home » Japan stocks lower at close of trade; Nikkei 225 down 0.68% By Investing.com
Japan stocks lower at close of trade; Nikkei 225 down 0.68%

Investing.com – Japan stocks were lower after the close on Monday, as losses in the , , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Tokyo, Japan, it fell 0.68%.

The best performers of the session were Eisai (TYO:), which rose 2.40% or 191.00 points to trade at 8,156.00 at the close. Meanwhile, SKY Perfect JSAT Holdings Inc. (TYO:) added 2.36% or 13.00 points to end at 563.00 and Toyobo Co., Ltd. (TYO:) was up 2.21% or 23.00 points to 1,064.00 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Shiseido (TYO:), which fell 4.94% or 341.00 points to trade at 6,559.00 at the close. Fast Retailing ( TYO: ) declined 3.13% or 1,000.00 points to end at 30,970.00; Daiichi Sankyo ( TYO: ) fell 2.60% or 122.00 points to end at 4,565.00.

2,382 stocks on the Tokyo Stock Exchange rose, surpassing the number of stocks that closed down—1,210. At the same time, 246 stocks did not rise or fall, basically flat.

The implied volatility, which measures Nikkei 225 options, rose 1.22 percent to 15.81.

The price of the WTI crude oil futures June options contract rose 1.39% (0.99 points) to $72.33. On the rest of the futures front, the London Brent crude futures contract for July delivery rose 1.27% (0.96 points) to trade at $76.26, while the June gold futures contract rose 0.14% (2.80) to trade at $2,027.60.

USD/JPY was up 0.18% at 135.07, while EUR/JPY was up 0.47% at 149.24.

U.S. dollar index futures were down 0.11% at 100.89.

