Japan will have 824 kinds of food prices increase in May – Teller Report Teller Report

[Japan will have 824 kinds of food prices increase in May]According to the survey results released by the Imperial Japan Database recently, 824 kinds of food prices will increase in May, mainly alcohol, beverages and processed foods. Since many companies have already raised prices in April at the beginning of the year in order to digest the rise in raw material prices, the number of products whose prices have increased is less than 1,000 for the first time in four months.

However, about 3,300 kinds of food such as instant noodles have plans to increase prices in June. After July, more than 2,000 items are expected to be subject to price increases, due to the price adjustment of imported wheat and the price increase of fresh milk. According to the analysis of the Imperial Database, “the trend of intermittent price increases will continue until at least this autumn.”

