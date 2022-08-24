Original title: JD.com was selected into the first Fortune China ESG Influence List

On August 23, “Fortune” released the “2022 China ESG Influence List”, and JD.com won the list with its outstanding achievements in the ESG field. This list is the first time that Fortune has considered Chinese companies from the perspective of corporate social responsibility and sustainable development capabilities. Based on a large number of data, cases, completeness of information disclosure and surveys, 40 leading Chinese companies were finally selected. on the list.

“Fortune” believes that Jingdong Group will ensure the supply of anti-epidemic materials in various places in 2021, the carbon reduction contribution of the “Qingliu Plan”, and the governance level are worthy of key recognition.

Fortune’s review:

Based on a green and efficient supply chain, the “Qingliu Plan” initiated by JD.com explores low-carbon energy conservation in packaging, warehousing, transportation, recycling and other links. By the end of 2021, recycling packaging such as Qingliu boxes has been used 200 million times. In the past five years, JD.com has cooperated with upstream and downstream partners to implement an environmentally friendly packaging model, enabling tens of thousands of products to be shipped directly from the factory in their original packaging, driving the industry to reduce one-time packaging by 10 billion, which is equivalent to reducing the felling of about 20 million trees. JD Logistics is the first logistics company in China to commit to setting a scientific carbon target. The goal is to reduce total carbon emissions by 50% compared to 2019 by 2030.

From March to May 2022, during the large-scale COVID-19 outbreak in Shanghai, JD.com dispatched more than 5,000 couriers and sorters from across the country, and invested over 2 billion yuan to ensure Shanghai’s anti-epidemic and guaranteed supply. At the governance level, JD.com incorporates anti-corruption and other ESG-related goals into employee assessments, and independent directors account for 66% of the board of directors.

“Fortune” pointed out that while showing companies “from big to strong”, it is equally important to discover those “respectable” companies. They have made remarkable efforts to improve the environment, protect employees, support communities, and the warm pursuit of value beyond financial metrics is reshaping the definition of good business.

Earlier this month, JD.com jumped to 46th in the 2022 Fortune Global 500 list, ranking first in the domestic industry for 6 consecutive years and ranking 7th in China‘s top 500 list.

In May of this year, JD.com released the 2021 Environmental, Social and Governance Report, and for the first time referenced the proposed framework of the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) to carry out a detailed analysis from four aspects: governance, strategy, risk management, and indicators and goals. disclosure. The report shows that in the past year, in terms of green development, JD.com has put forward the “Carbon Reduction 2030 Action Goals” in the fields of green operation, low-carbon supply chain, and sustainable consumption. There are more than 27,000 “specialized, refined and new” small and medium-sized enterprises, and Jingdong’s rural revitalization “Penfolds Plan” has driven rural output value to 320 billion; in terms of promoting high-quality employment, by the end of 2021, the number of employees in listed companies and non-listed companies in the Jingdong system More than 420,000 people, and 80% of the front-line employees are in rural areas.

In terms of anti-epidemic and supply guarantee, as of the end of May, JD Logistics has shipped more than 150,000 tons of rice, flour, grain, oil, medicines, maternal and child supplies and other materials, dispatched more than 5,000 couriers and sorters from all over the country, and built more than 1,600 non-contact According to incomplete statistics, JD.com has invested a total of 2 billion yuan during the period of supporting anti-epidemic and supply guarantees in Shanghai, Beijing and other parts of the country.

As a new entity enterprise with both the genes and attributes of an entity enterprise, as well as digital technology and capabilities, JD. At the same time, by creating a "responsible supply chain" and "web weaving plan", promoting "chain and network integration", opening up its own supply chain infrastructure and technology, and realizing cargo network, warehouse network, cloud network "Three Netcoms" not only ensure the stability and reliability of its own supply chain, but also drive the digital transformation of upstream and downstream ecological enterprises in the industrial chain, reduce costs and increase efficiency, and help the stable and high-quality development of the real economy.

