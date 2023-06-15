JD.com’s 618 climax period household explosion list is here!Lin’s Home Furnishing Log Wind Bed 939 yuan, Cooking King Ceramic Non-stick Wok 99 yuan_TOM News

At 8:00 p.m. on June 15th, the climax of JD.com 618 began.To meet consumers’ needs for home renewal, JD.com has joined hands with big brands such as Lin’s Home, Airland, Jomoo, Aopu, Mercury Home Textiles, and Zwilling to bring many hot items, ranging from large beds, mattresses, sofas, From toilets to small pieces of bedding, storage, cups, etc., and comprehensive sales, user reputation and discounts, the JD.com 618 climax period household hot products list was launched, allowing consumers to quickly and accurately buy cost-effective products. One-stop worry-free, money-saving rejuvenation home.

As people pay more and more attention to the quality of sleep, the bedroom has become the focus of the renovation of the home space. During JD 618, the log-style solid wood bed was favored by consumers. Lin’s Home Nordic log-style bed is a representative hot-selling item. The head of the bed is slightly tilted for leaning on and the built-in socket is convenient for mobile phone charging. The price is 939 yuan.

Mattress is the core that affects sleep. Airland Youdu’s flagship spine-relieving hard cushion combines imported latex and natural jute. The comfort and support interact to deeply relax the spine and relieve pressure. The hot weather is coming, and cool bedding has become just needed for a good sleep in summer. The light and silky Mercury Home Textile 2-in-1 silk quilt is available at the lowest price of 799 yuan on the whole network. The Fuana pure cotton printed summer cool quilt recommended by Jingdong Jinbang is skin-friendly, breathable, soft and comfortable. You can start with it at 139 yuan. Duo Planet R90 Deep Sleep Memory Pillow is about 50% off and brought home. In addition, the Meliya folding storage box, which can store sheets, quilts, etc. neatly, is 50% off, and the door opens on five sides, which is more convenient to take.

In summer, the water in the human body evaporates quickly, so it is necessary to drink plenty of water. The Suporzhi series of smart thermos cups can accurately display the temperature of the water in the cup to avoid scalding the mouth. It can also keep cold while keeping warm. In summer, you can use it to carry a cup of iced drink to cool down and relieve the heat. You can buy it for 89 yuan during the high tide period.

Father’s Day is approaching, if you haven’t chosen a gift yet, you might as well send Su’s Ceramics Thousand Miles Jiangshan Kungfu Tea Set, let a good cup of tea accompany your father to spend the summer leisurely, and the flash sale will start at 8:00 pm on June 15th at 188 yuan. Consumers who consider Huanxin kitchen utensils can start with cooking Dahuang Maifan stone-colored ceramic non-stick frying pan. It is proficient in frying, steaming and frying. It is not easy to turn yellow and black when cooking with open flames. The current price is only 99 yuan. As the Dragon Boat Festival is approaching, Xin Xin Jing Yi specially presents the Dragon Boat Festival sachet pendant in the shape of a new triangular rice dumpling.







The bathroom is a place for the whole family to use the toilet and bathe. While pursuing high-quality life, consumers have also put forward higher requirements for bathroom products. As home health is getting more and more attention, antibacterial toilets are highly regarded by consumers. JOMOO 11396 toilets have multiple advantages such as storm flushing, high-efficiency antibacterial, and first-level water saving to protect the health of the whole family when using the toilet. It is continuing to sell well on JD.com. JD.com 618 During the climax period, the price is only 899 yuan. Yuba is related to people’s daily bathing experience. Aopu E172 air-heated Yuba can circulate the heating to make the whole house evenly heated. In summer, it can also turn on the natural wind, so that the whole family can take a bath without suffering from the sweltering heat. It will be available for a limited time at 8:399 on June 15 Rob.







The living room is the facade of the home, and it is also a multi-functional composite space for the whole family to entertain, work and study. The sofa is the visual center of the living room. Primitive Element’s new product Cream Fengyunduo sofa is soft and waxy. When lying on it to watch dramas, play games, or take a nap, there is a gentle wrapping feeling like a cloud. The sense of healing is perfect. The highest return is 1000 when you place an order Yuan. For consumers who work at home or have children, it is time to upgrade computer chairs, study desks and chairs. Sihoo Doro C100 ergonomic chairs and Agole solid wood children’s study desks and chairs rank first in the sales list of JD.com’s computer chair category. Grab some 50% discount after the climax starts.







In addition, for consumers who want to upgrade smart door locks, Kaidis Finger Vein Smart Lock K9Plus is a good choice. The elderly and children can also easily unlock the lock without barriers. The price of tens of billions of subsidies is only 1349 yuan. If you are still using the drying method, you can take the opportunity to buy a smart clothes dryer for your home to free your hands. The Mijia smart clothes dryer that supports touch or voice control of lifting can be taken home for 739 yuan.

Consumers who need to decorate new houses can focus on the new packaged product Magic Rubik’s Cube launched by JD.com and Ai Space. The package package with an original price of 119,900 yuan for 70㎡ will benefit consumers at an extremely cost-effective price of 99,900 yuan after the subsidy. During the 618 period, the Magic Rubik’s Cube package product will also cooperate with JD’s Rubik’s Cube to bring more surprises to consumers, and the signing will also give you a JD Plus annual membership.







It is worth noting that, in order to satisfy consumers’ pursuit of good-looking home furnishings, JD.com will simultaneously launch the Trendy Furniture Festival from June 16 to 18, joining hands with international and domestic brands such as TAZA, &Tradition, Mulin, and Screaming Design. The original design furniture brand brings a variety of styles of trendy furniture, such as the TAZA Whole sofa with light and luxurious Italian style, the wooden sideboard with Japanese log style, and the seaweed corner with screaming design of dopamine in summer Cabinets, etc., single product as low as 50% off.

At the same time, Jingdong Wozhe Channel’s selection of treasure trendy gifts “1 yuan limited to grab gifts” continues. From now until 8:00 pm on June 17, WEDGWOOD pastoral weaving 26-piece bone china tableware, Yongfeng Yuan Zhanyuan No. 3 A variety of aesthetic household items such as ceramic mug gift boxes, Komi life cat general art ornaments, etc. are limited to 1 yuan.

Jingdong 618 is in full swing and will last until June 20. In addition to many super-valuable explosions covering the entire house space, JD.com’s home furnishing category “trade-in” service has been upgraded. It not only provides up to 10% real subsidies, free mattresses, smart toilets, bathroom cabinets, and showers. Dismantling, delivery, loading and cleaning of other categories can be done in one step. Consumers who want to rejuvenate their home, focus on shopping at the venue at 8:00 p.m. on June 15th, and can also enjoy multiple discounts such as 50 off for every 300 or more, good products as low as 9.9 yuan, and top-notch goods as low as 1 yuan for a second. A one-stop rejuvenating home experience that saves money and worry.



