Stefanie Giesinger is the new brand ambassador for EXTRA chewing gum / “Nothing works without chewing gum! / EXTRA is my daily companion”

Berlin (ots) – Stefanie Giesinger is a popular model, a successful entrepreneur – and now the ambassador of Germany’s most popular chewing gum brand.

He is always by her side. “I love chewing gum. EXTRA is my daily companion. For me, it’s a feel-good boost and an absolute freshness moment. That’s why there’s no handbag or drive without chewing gum for me. And I also have all the sugar-free Extra varieties at the entrance to our office piled up. I offer chewing gum to everyone who comes in and out. It’s part of every meeting,” reveals Stefanie Giesinger. The compact dragées are an ideal match for the lifestyle of the new ambassador of Germany’s most popular chewing gum brand. The 26-year-old uses the chewing effect in many moments of the day. “As a little ritual, chewing gum helps me to focus. When I’m working on my cell phone or laptop, I often automatically put an EXTRA in my mouth. It’s almost as if the feeling of freshness inspires and resets me,” says Stefanie Giesinger, who travels a lot as a model and shares her expertise in fashion, beauty and lifestyle as an influencer on social media. However, she not only shows her glamorous side, but also her unvarnished side and thus encourages others. Her honesty and authenticity inspires more than five million followers on Instagram and TikTok.

Stefanie Giesinger was a normal 17-year-old student in Kaiserslautern until she won the ninth season of Germany’s Next Topmodel in 2014. Since then, she has been purposefully pursuing her path as a model, entrepreneur and investor. “Stefanie Giesinger is an inspiration for many. We are very pleased that she is charging the brand with her positive energy as the new ambassador for EXTRA,” says Rieke Fuhrmann, brand manager at Mars Wrigley Germany.

A harmonious cooperation: Multi-talent meets natural talent

Since Mars Wrigley introduced EXTRA in Germany in 1992, the product family has constantly grown and reinvented itself. There is a suitable variety for every taste and every situation. Stefanie Giesinger: “For me, there is nothing better than sugar-free chewing gum for fresh breath and for dental care in between.” After eating and drinking, EXTRA Professional noticeably cleans the teeth and is the ideal complement to brushing your teeth.

The fact is: chewing gum is a real multi-talent that has long been established as a dental care to-go. “Most of the time I have to go fast. EXTRA adapts perfectly to my pace. When I feel fresh, I have more self-confidence and that helps me in almost every situation in life. Even when I go out, I always have my chewing gum with me and am the person who offers all friends an EXTRA.”

About Mars Wrigley

Mars Wrigley is a manufacturer of chocolate, chewing gum, ice cream, mints and fruit confectionery that operates in more than 80 countries worldwide and is part of the American family company Mars, Incorporated. With its world-renowned popular brands and products, Mars Wrigley represents the small moments that bring a smile to the world. The best-known brands include M&M’S®, SNICKERS®, TWIX® and CELEBRATIONS® as well as WRIGLEY’S EXTRA®, AIRWAVES® and 5GUM®, which bring fun and joy to consumers all over the world. The M&M’S® store on Berlin’s Kudamm, which opened in 2021, creates a special brand experience.

In 2021, Mars achieved sales of around 1.9 billion euros in Germany. The company currently employs around 2,200 people from over 50 nations at its six operating locations in the Mars Wrigley, Mars Petcare, Royal Canin and Mars Food divisions. Mars also manufactures many of its quality brands in Germany. As an employee-oriented company, Mars was named “kununu Top Company” in 2022 and is one of the 25 “LinkedIn Top Companies” in Germany this year. The family company follows the motto ‘The world we want for tomorrow begins with how we act today’. Therefore, Mars is investing $1 billion in the coming years to become sustainable within one generation.

