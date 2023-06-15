armed criminals they took the car, they kidnapped the driver y they stole all the copies of Daily Center of Santo Domingo which circulates in several provinces.

At approximately 5:15 a.m. on this Thursday, June 15, 2023, the robo y kidnapping to the personnel that transports the specimens of Daily Center of Santo Domingo .

The robbery and kidnapping occurred on the walls of the sector Holy Spiritin the via Santo Domingo-El Carmenin between the provinces of manabí y Santo Domingo.

The criminals intercepted the van in which the copies of Daily Center that circulate in the province of Saint Dominic of thes tsáchilas, Carmen of manabí, The rivers, Quito Port y Quinindé.

criminals who were traveling in a car took advantage of the fact that the truck driverwhere the newspaperstopped to pass the wall and was violently intercepted, according to witnesses.

The thieves took the truck, the newspaper and kidnapped the driver.

To the Police They alerted her to the emergency and in an operation, an hour later, she managed to recover the vehicle with the copies of the newspaper.

However, the driver was not there.

The criminal act made today Daily Center in Santo Domingo drive several hours late.

At approximately 07:00 a.m. driver They managed to rescue him and he is already in the hands of the Police.

The entire operation was carried out quickly and had good results thanks to witnesses who promptly notified the Police.