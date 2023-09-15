Jeep Gladiator, the 2024 model year restyling arrives (but it will no longer be sold in Europe)

No longer diesel, but only 285 hp V6 petrol

The petrol V6 guarantees 285 hp. A six-speed manual transmission is standard across the range or an optional 8-speed automatic. All Gladiators roll off the assembly line with skid plates, fuel tank skid plates, transfer case, and automatic transmission oil pan. The solutions allow users of the new pick-up to tackle off-road journeys even in extreme conditions and with a full load of both people and their luggage as well as sports equipment.

What’s new for the Mojave and Rubicon versions

The Mojave and Rubicon come with steel bed rails, while the X variants feature additional steel rails for the bed corners. Mojave X and Rubicon in fact, also an integrated off-road camera, scratch-proof steel bumpers, as well as a full-time transfer case and finally electric front seats. Jeep hasn’t forgotten about Willys, which now has a new rear differential.

The new Wrangler ready to debut in Europe

If the Gladiator is saying goodbye, the Wrangler, after its presentation at the New York Motor Show in April, arrives in Europe with renewed off-road potential, a new design, the freedom of an open-air vehicle, an advanced engine, superior dynamics on road and off-road and a series of innovative and technologically advanced safety features. The latest evolution of this iconic SUV offers improved performance, new technologies and superior safety features. All of this remains faithful to the Wrangler formula which allows you to travel on all surfaces.

Lots more technology and safety for the Wrangler

With the 2024 model year, the Jeep brand takes the Wrangler’s capabilities to new heights with the first full-float Dana rear axle. Furthermore, once seated on board, you will be able to enjoy improved comfort and greater safety thanks to the new passenger compartment equipped with 12-way adjustable front seats, a Uconnect 5 radio package combined with the 12.3-inch touchscreen and airbags side curtains as standard, both in the first and second row of seats. One last chance of availability of the version with the two-liter turbo and 8-speed gearbox.

