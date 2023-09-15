The meeting between Meloni and Orbán in Hungary, the greeting with the kiss – Corriere TV

Before the summit, the Prime Minister participated in the ‘Budapest Demographic Summit’

(LaPresse) Giorgia Meloni arrived in Hungary to participate in the ‘Budapest Demographic Summit’ which is held every two years in the Hungarian capital. The Prime Minister later also met Prime Minister Viktor Orbán. The two held a summit at Karmelita Kolostor, the Hungarian leader’s offices. DISTRIBUTION FREE OF CHARGE – NOT FOR SALE (LaPresse)

September 14, 2023 – Updated September 14, 2023, 3:53 pm

