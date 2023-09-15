Torino are aiming for a midfielder, Roma have Rui Patricio’s heir in hand

Il Torino swoops down Lassana Coulibaly. Juric really likes the Salernitana midfielder. According to what he reports Tuttosportin January Linetty could say goodbye and at that point the Granata would throw themselves at the former Angers player. Coulibaly would give the team that physicality that could be useful in some matches. Meanwhile the Roma continues to probe the market in search of Rui Patricio’s heir. The Portuguese may have reached his last season in the Giallorossi shirt. Pinto likes it a lot Michele Di Gregorio of Monza who is now considered ready for the leap in quality.

Let’s see all the club negotiations at this stage.

Valeri at Lazio: 90%

The Lazio he has in hand Emanuele Valeri. According to Corriere dello Sport there is already an agreement with the player, whose contract will expire in 2024. In January, therefore, an attempt will be made to bring him to Sarri’s court. Everything could fit together with the farewell of Lazzari, a player who never convinced the coach. In any case, the Cremonese full-back is one step away from Lazio. We just need to figure out when the wedding will take place.

Grull to Fiorentina: 50%

Marco Grull it’s the new idea of Fiorentina for the attack. According to Gazzetta dello SportItalian would have been impressed by the match of the Austrian owned by Rapid Vienna against them. Grull is a very fast winger who could be useful for Viola. It also seems that the player, having learned of the interest, rejected the Turkish club Samsunspor. Something could move in January.

Nandez at Napoli: 30%

The situation of Nahitan Nandez is known: the Uruguayan’s contract expires in 2024 and so far attempts to renew it have been unsuccessful. According to what the portal reports spacenaples, the Azzurri would be thinking about it for January. If Demme were sold, then De Laurentiis would make an immediate attempt in blue.

Di Gregorio to Roma: 25%

The Roma seeks the heir of Rui Patricio. The Portuguese has made too many mistakes and this will be his last season in the Giallorossi. According to what he reports Tuttosport, would be at the top of the wish list Michele Di Gregorio. There could be the first talks to bring the former Inter player to the capital as early as January.

Coulibaly to Turin: 10%

Lassana Coulibaly people have liked it for a long time Torino. Second Tuttosport, the granata are evaluating a profile to include in the squad for January, in case Linetty decides to say goodbye. The Malian is an old obsession of Juric, but Salernitana starts from a valuation of 10 million to let him leave. It is also unlikely that Sousa will give his approval to the departure of a player considered fundamental for the team’s balance. In any case, the Granata could give it a try.

Davide Luciani

