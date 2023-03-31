Jesi, from clochard to wealthy. The story of Titian, 63 years old

The breakthrough of life for a clochards of 63 years of You didhe collected 20 € and invested them in a single ticket Scratch and win and her life changed. Lady luck rewarded him with 300 mila €. It is the story – reads the Messenger – of Titian Pellonara, known in the Marche city as “the man with the hat“. A worker at the former Italim company based in breaking latest news, he left his job seven years after retirement. With the severance pay, he covers the expenses for himself and his elderly mother, but the money run out and can no longer find work. “I’m not one to lose heart, also because I am very believer“, confides Pellonara who stands at the traffic light and improvises shows and ballets by throwing his yellow hat in the air. It is the summer of 2020: Tiziano scrapes 300 thousand euros and collects 240 thousand net while about 60 thousand go to the state. But that joy is short-livedundermined by envy.

A February – continues the Messenger – the patrimony he comes frozen and he is forced to go back to the traffic light. “I was bitter and surprised why I didn’t understand why“, he explains. An old friend and lawyer took care of solving everything: a relative had reported to the Search of Ancona that Titian would have been circuit by someone and that soon i money they would be finished. Therefore, the Public Prosecutor’s Office is submitting a request for the precautionary seizure of the winnings. The lawyer fights, until the Prosecutor on March 13th lift the seizure precautionary and disposes the return from the sum. His new life can now begin, without forgetting who helped him: “A part of those money I will give them to Caritas“.

