Jiangmen City holds on-site observation meeting to accelerate investment promotion and project construction for high-quality development

Title: Jiangmen City Mobilizes Efforts to Accelerate Investment Promotion and Project Construction

Date: August 23, 2023

Jiangmen Daily News (Reporter/Chen Minrui) – The city of Jiangmen recently held its 2023 key project on-site observation meeting in Jianghai District, urging the entire city to focus on learning, work diligently, and expedite investment attraction and project construction. The meeting aimed to strengthen the foundation for high-quality development. Zheng Xiaoyi, Member of the Standing Committee of the Municipal Party Committee and Deputy Mayor, attended the meeting.

During the observation meeting, participants had the opportunity to witness the progress of the Guangdong Province Belston Intelligent Technology Headquarters project and the ICMC integrated circuit material R&D and manufacturing project. By walking, watching, listening, and discussing, participants were able to learn from each other, further boosting their confidence and determination in attracting investments and successfully executing projects. Following the project observation, a special meeting was held to review the progress of the city’s key projects from January to July. The meeting also highlighted the outstanding accomplishments and experiences of each county, city, and district. In addition, the meeting showcased the successful implementation of the “top leader” engineering command system in Heshan City’s manufacturing industry.

In his address, Zheng Xiaoyi emphasized the need for all departments at every level to steadfastly adhere to the annual goals and seize the golden period for construction in the second half of the year. He urged everyone to make concerted efforts in promoting the commencement of construction, catch up with the progress, and maintain continuous growth. Zheng also stressed the importance of establishing responsible project leaders and deepening the culture of learning and catching up. Creating a robust atmosphere in the city that encourages the execution of big, fast, and successful projects was also emphasized.

Furthermore, the deputy mayor highlighted the significant role of the special headquarters in supervising and coordinating project activities. The focus was on resolving various issues that may arise during the project promotion process. Another key recommendation was to improve the delivery of services by strengthening key project visits, research, and tracking services. Additionally, it was essential to ensure seamless policy implementation and direct policy benefits to enterprises. Zheng Xiaoyi also advised expanding the project “reserve library,” encouraging innovative approaches and preparatory work for future projects.

The 2023 key project on-site observation meeting served as a crucial platform for Jiangmen City to mobilize its resources and accelerate investment promotion and project construction. By fostering a culture of collaboration and learning from one another, the city aims to consolidate the foundation for high-quality development and achieve its goals for the year.

(Published in Jiangmen Daily News, August 23, 2023)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

