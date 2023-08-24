Standing Committee of Municipal Party Committee Holds Special Democratic Life Meeting to Study and Implement Xi Jinping’s Socialist Ideology

Special Democratic Life Meeting on Studying and Implementing Xi Jinping’s Socialist Ideology in the New Era held by Municipal Party Committee

On August 23, the Standing Committee of the Municipal Party Committee held a special democratic life meeting with the theme of studying and implementing Xi Jinping’s socialist ideology with Chinese characteristics in the new era. The meeting was in line with the requirements of the Central Committee and the Provincial Party Committee.

During the meeting, the focus was on the general requirements of learning ideology, strengthening party spirit, emphasizing practice, and building new achievements. The specific goals discussed were centered around concentrating the soul to build a solid foundation, tempering character and strengthening loyalty, doing hard work to promote development, practicing the purpose to benefit the people, and establishing a new style of honesty and public service. Participants were urged to learn and comprehend the rich connotation and practical requirements of building the soul through learning, increasing wisdom, correcting style, and promoting performance. The meeting also encouraged attendees to examine and analyze problems deeply, with a focus on solving them from the root of thought.

Municipal Party Secretary Liu Qiang presided over the meeting, which was also attended by Liu Guitang, the leader of the first tour steering group of the Provincial Party Committee. Liu Guitang provided guidance and made a comment speech, while members of the steering group were also present. The main responsible comrades of the party group of the Standing Committee of the Municipal People’s Congress were also in attendance.

Prior to the meeting, the Standing Committee of the Municipal Party Committee conducted focused studies on the theme, exchanged ideas, inspected and resolved problems comprehensively, and made necessary preparations.

During the meeting, updates on the implementation of the 2022 Democratic Life Meeting of the Standing Committee of the Municipal Party Committee, as well as the Special Democratic Life Meeting of the Provincial Party Committee Inspection and Reform, were shared.

In his concluding speech, Liu Qiang highlighted the need to utilize the results of the special democratic life meeting effectively. He emphasized the importance of further strengthening the self-construction of the Standing Committee of the Municipal Party Committee, ensuring its role in overseeing the overall situation and coordinating various parties, and promoting high-quality economic and social development of the city.

Liu Qiang also emphasized that the members of the Standing Committee of the Municipal Party Committee should take the lead in strengthening political construction and theoretical armament. He urged continuous improvement of political capabilities, absolute loyalty to the party, and unwavering support for the “two establishments” and “two maintenances” with practical actions. The members were also encouraged to take the lead in rectifying problems, focusing on overall planning and progress, and addressing both symptoms and root causes. Additionally, Liu Qiang emphasized the importance of promoting party management, strengthening cadre construction, comprehensively enhancing grassroots party building, and deepening the fight against corruption. He also highlighted the need to effectively implement and ensure the completion of various goals and tasks.

The special democratic life meeting provided a platform for self-reflection and self-improvement by the members of the Standing Committee of the Municipal Party Committee. It served as an opportunity to recommit themselves to the principles and ideals of Xi Jinping’s socialist ideology in the new era, with the aim of better serving the needs of the people and promoting the city’s economic and social development.