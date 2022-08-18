A few days ago, the science and technology bills “Hengtong Group Co., Ltd. 2022 Phase 4 Ultra-short-term Financing Bills (Science and Technology Bills)” independently underwritten by Bank of Jiangsu landed. Up to now, Bank of Jiangsu has underwritten a total of 1 billion yuan of science and technology innovation bills, accurately empowering the development of science and technology innovation enterprises, helping enterprises to further build competitive advantages, enhance innovation momentum, and promote the integrated development of direct financing and indirect financing.

As the largest corporate bank in Jiangsu Province, Bank of Jiangsu adheres to the concept of finance for the people, promotes the steady development of the lead underwriting business of debt financing instruments through innovation, and provides high-quality financial services for local economic and social development. Since the beginning of this year, Bank of Jiangsu has participated in the pilot innovation of a number of investment banking products, and helped the development of enterprises with a number of “first orders in the country”. Among them, in March, Bank of Jiangsu completed the country’s first high-growth ABCP (asset-backed commercial paper) issuance. This business has supported 11 single manufacturing champions, specialized, special, and new little giants and provincial high-tech enterprises to raise financing to help innovation. Enterprises enhance their competitive advantage.

It can be seen that by underwriting debt financing instruments for high-growth enterprises, Bank of Jiangsu continues to help high-quality science and technology enterprises achieve high-quality development.

In addition, Bank of Jiangsu also helps enterprises reduce financing costs by designing structured financing tools. In June this year, Bank of Jiangsu completed the issuance of the country’s first asset-backed debt financing instrument. By designing a transaction structure of “dual recourse” between the subject and the asset, it helps the issuer to reduce financing costs with the help of asset credit, strengthen risk mitigation measures, and protect investors. The rights and interests have won unanimous praise from market institutions.

For a long time, Bank of Jiangsu has been actively using innovative products to strengthen support for private enterprises. By creating credit risk mitigation certificates, it has provided credit support for the issuance of bonds by a number of private enterprises such as Xinyu Group and Gold East Paper, and escorted the issuance of bonds by private enterprises. , to support the development of the private economy with practical actions.

In terms of supporting green and low-carbon development, Bank of Jiangsu actively implements the national “dual-carbon” strategy by underwriting green bonds, and protects clear waters and lush mountains with financial strength. Since 2021, Bank of Jiangsu has underwritten green debt financing instruments of 4.4 billion yuan, playing a major role in financial support for green development, helping to build a domestic green financial system and achieve the “dual carbon” goal.

“In the future, Bank of Jiangsu will continue to increase financial support for key areas such as new infrastructure and rural revitalization, and strive to drive the development of unicorns, gazelles and other technological innovation enterprises, and help enterprises improve asset turnover efficiency and achieve higher-quality development.” The relevant person in charge of the Investment Banking and Asset Management Headquarters of Bank of Jiangsu said so.

(Editors in charge: Li Jingye, Zhang Yufeng)

Share for more people to see