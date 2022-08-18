Original title: The brave man who conquered the sea “Tom and Jerry” S leather swordsman Tom Ride the Wind and Waves on the Magic Mirror

The tide-goer stands up to the head of the tide, and it is time to set sail when the wind rises. Authorized by Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, NetEase’s carefully developed “Tom and Jerry” mobile game welcomes new members to the skin camp on August 18. The new S-class skin “Ride the Wind and Waves” for the cat camp character Swordsman Tom is on the Magic Mirror. When the swordsman Tom turns into a surfer, can he brave the tide and conquer the sea? Let’s have a sneak peek!

S-class skin “Swordsman Tom Ride the Wind and Waves” on the Magic Mirror

Riding the wave, courage is your partner

Born to be adventurous, the swordsman Tom fell in love with the feeling of riding the wind and waves. As a young master surfer, when he steps on a surfboard, it means a new “sail set sail”. Like a seagull soaring in the sky, he also travels freely on the sea, the scorching sun, the strong wind, the violent waves, nothing can stop his courage to conquer the sea!

Surfers naturally have the most professional and tacit equipment. The blue and white clothes are decorated with waves, and the shawl flutters with his vigorous posture at sea. Even the little octopus in the sea was attracted by his bravery, lying on his hat and accompany him to ride the wind and waves!

Courage is my weapon to conquer the sea

Chop the waves, brave the torrents

In the happy cat and mouse chase, the swordsman Tom Riding the Wind and Breaking the Waves can have the appearance and special effects of skin matching skills in the 1S state, and the long sword in his hand will also become a water inflatable toy long sword, full of the liveliness and joy of the summer beach. When using the active skill “Knight’s Slash”, every time the swordsman Tom swings, countless waves will splash out, bringing a monstrous attack to the little mice; when using the weapon skill “Sword and Shield Defense”, the swordsman Tom will There will be a water ripple sword and shield in front of you, and you can control the waves to become your own guard and weapon!

In the 3S level, swordsman Tom Ride the Wind and Waves will have a full set of special effects for skateboarding, surfing, and waves, making the chase more dazzling and interesting; after using the shield drink, Swordsman Tom Ride the Wind and Ride the Waves will also get A special spray shield that brings cool tides for hot summer days! Netease happy interactive mobile game "Tom and Jerry" cat camp character S-level skin "Swordsman Tom Ride the Wind and Break the Waves" appears in the magic mirror, open the game quickly, and conquer the stage of cat and mouse chase with him who conquered the sea!

