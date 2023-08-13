Jiayuguan City: Leading the Way in Green and Low-Carbon Development

Enlarge Advantages, Improve Quality and Accelerate Speed—Jiayuguan City Promotes Green and Low-Carbon Development

Jiayuguan City, located in Gansu Province, China, is taking significant steps towards green and low-carbon development. With the opportunity presented by the “double carbon” goal, the city aims to increase its new energy grid connection to 1 million kilowatts by 2023, surpassing the total grid connection achieved in the past 10 years. Furthermore, Jiayuguan City is actively promoting the manufacturing of new energy equipment and has successfully exported its “Jiugang Xizhong” brand wind power towers to Central Asia.

One of Jiayuguan City’s notable achievements in the new energy sector is the production of high-carbon martensitic 6Cr13 steel for high-end razors. This breakthrough has allowed the city to reduce its dependence on imports and capture 70% of the domestic high-end razor steel market. These advancements showcase Jiayuguan City’s commitment to amplifying its advantages, improving quality, and accelerating its development towards a greener and more sustainable future.

During a visit to Jiayuguan City, it is evident that the city is making rapid progress in the field of new energy. The Jiaxi Photovoltaic Industrial Park, developed by China Huadian Group Co., Ltd., stands as the first photovoltaic power station in Jiayuguan City. The project, with 107 MW of installed capacity, is the largest single-field photovoltaic power station in the Hexi region. The park reflects the city’s efforts in harnessing its unique resource advantages, such as wind energy, solar heat, and barren walls, to promote the construction of large-scale wind power bases in desert areas.

To support the growth of new energy projects, the Jiayuguan Municipal Development and Reform Commission has streamlined the approval process and provided specialized services to enterprises. Additionally, the city has actively addressed production and operational challenges faced by businesses, solving a total of 41 problems related to production-sales, financing, and grid-connected power generation. These initiatives have boosted the confidence of enterprises and facilitated the construction of new energy projects in the city.

Apart from new energy, Jiayuguan City is also focusing on the development of strategic emerging industries and the transformation and upgrade of traditional industries. JISCO Group, a major industrial player in the city, has made significant investments in sci-tech research and development. This has allowed them to produce high-quality and differentiated stainless steel products that meet market demands. JISCO Stainless Steel, with an annual production capacity of 1.2 million tons, has become the third-largest stainless steel production enterprise in China.

Jiayuguan City’s commitment to strengthening its industries has resulted in the deepening of cooperation with Jiuquan Iron and Steel Group. Together, they are expanding the steel industry to downstream manufacturing, particularly in construction assembly and high-end steel production. In the aluminum industry, the city is working towards building a 100-billion-level industrial cluster and extending the industry upstream to include raw materials and high-value-added products.

Overall, Jiayuguan City’s efforts towards green and low-carbon development have yielded significant progress. Its advancements in new energy, strategic emerging industries, and the transformation of traditional industries demonstrate its commitment to achieving sustainable and high-quality development. With an increase in new energy grid connection, the export of wind power towers, and the production of high-end steel, Jiayuguan City is positioning itself as a leader in the green and low-carbon sector in China.

New Gansu·Gansu Daily reporter Wang Zhandong

