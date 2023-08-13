Capri delirious for J-Lo

The long night by jennifer lopez, on holiday in Capri without the company of her husband Ben Affleck. JLo has set the island on fire, has skyrocketed the fever of the paparazzi and tourists, she has enlivened the island by bringing it back to the pages of the gossip news as it hasn’t happened for a long time. The most loved by Capri vacationers, the singer, actress and dancer dived into the island summer. First the walk in via Camerelle, then the dinner at Aurora’s and finally theimpromptu show at Anema e corefor the actress it was a huge crowd.

Disembarked in Capri after a lunch in Nerano, where she enjoyed spaghetti and ravioli, Jennifer Lopez immersed herself in shopping in via Camerelle where he visited the boutiques of the big names, from Etro to Yves Saint Laurent, from Gucci to Louis Vuitton, from Valentino to Dior, from Bottega Veneta to Chanel, from Cucinelli to Scervino, buying and admiring the made in Italy garments and hoarding Italian clothes and accessories so loved and appreciated by JLo. A long walk in the fashion street with Jennifer very elegant as always even in her holiday look, wearing a big black panama hat, wide linen trousers and a Capri-style blouse, followed by a bevy of secretaries, photographers, bodyguards and among them his vocal coach Steve McKey. A mini procession that accompanied JLo on the fashion tour, to then disappear into the oasis of the Grand Hotel Quisisana, which Jennifer chose for her only night in Capri, where she was welcomed by the general manager Adalberto Cuomo, his wife Rossella and sister Jade.

An obligatory stop was dinner at the Aurora restaurant, where Mia d’Alessio had prepared an unscheduled surprise for her, a different version of the caprese cake on which the three new creatures born from the commercial inspiration of the Lopez, who launched the «Delola» spritz right from Capri. The surprise was greatly appreciated by Jennifer who, after dinner at the Aurora, returned to the hotel to change her look and wear a short dress with silver sequins and stiletto heels for an unmissable evening at the Anema e Core.

In the tavern, even before his arrival, there was a sense of joy. The applause broke out at the entrance of the Latin American diva, while Gianluigi Lembo, the owner of the club, affectionately embraced JLo. The lucky tourists who were at Anema e core experienced an unforgettable night. There was also the unscheduled mini-show of the actress who, sitting at the table in the center of the dance floor together with her large group of friends, rejoiced at the sight of the personalized tambourines prepared for the occasion. So JLo, after listening to the Neapolitan songs sung by Gianluigi Lembo, he improvised a live show that set the room on fire. On the notes of «I will survive», the legendary song by Gloria Gaynor, Lopez grabbed the microphone and created an extraordinary show that sent fans into raptures. Carried away by the enthusiasm, the actress then performed in «Let’s get loud», one of her greatest successes, Finally, the big hug and greetings to Gianluigi Lembo.

Despite the long night in the tavern, yesterday morning at 9, after saying goodbye to the owners and staff of the Quisisana, assuring that she would be back soon, JLo went down to Marina Grande to embark with her friends on the sea racing car, a Pershing 43 driven from Danilo Palumbo, heading, say the most informed, towards Positano where she will meet with her husband Ben Affleck, who was returning from Florence to celebrate his 51st birthday in a club on the Amalfi coast.

Read the full article

on Il Mattino