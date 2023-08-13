Minimum wage, Meloni “winks” at Pd-M5S: towards the meeting on 11/08

Giorgia Meloni Elly Schlein

Minimum wage, Meloni wants to see the opposition. M5S: “Meeting learned from the press, but we will be there”. Schlein: “Ready to return to Parliament tomorrow too”

The first Giorgia Meloni open to dialogue on minimum salary. According to what he learnsAdnkrnos the comparison table will be held there’11 August at 17, before the summer break. The appointment would have been communicated to the oppositions in the formal invitation sent today from Palazzo Chigi by the undersecretary Alfredo Mantovanor in the name of the President of the Council.

Immediate comments from the opposition, starting from 5 Star Movement, which he did in the time of minimum salary a real workhorse. “The government has had the widest opportunity for months to deal with the opposition in Parliament on the legal minimum wage. But the only concrete acts have been the presentation of an amendment for cancel our offer of law and a vote to postpone the discussion for months”, reads a five-star note.

READ ALSO: Work, Durigon: “The minimum wage by law is not the right tool”

“In addition to Meloni’s utterances for which the minimum wage is only one slogan and of Minister Tajani for whom this measure takes us to the Soviet Union. Now we learn, but only from the press, of a meeting with the opposition at Palazzo Chigi on the minimum wage, proving that the government does not even know the minimum rules of institutional etiquette “, the note remarks. ” In any case let’s look at the substance and to the problem of almost 4 million underpaid workers who await the proposal on the legal minimum wage that the M5S has been promoting for years”, then at the meeting of the oppositions at Palazzo Chigi with the Prime Minister on the minimum wage “the M5S will be there“, conclude the pentastellati.

In the same vein also the secretary of the Democratic Party, Elly Schlein. “They are doing this meeting now, at a time when parliament is closed and they held the last council of ministers yesterday. But we are ready to return to Parliament tomorrow as well to be able to approve our proposal,” said Schlein.

