75 years of the Herrenchiemsee Constitutional Convention

From August 10 to 23, 1948, around 30 experts from eleven countries in the western zones of occupation met to draw up a temporary constitution, the Basic Law, for the then divided Germany. It has become the cornerstone of a democracy worthy of protection.

Yes, the Federal Republic of Germany in its current borders does not have a »correct« constitution. It has something else, something that is at least as good in many areas, namely the Basic Law. Originally, as the constitutional convention decided 75 years ago, this should only be a temporary construct until “all Germans are reunited in freedom,” according to the wording of the former preamble. Now a well-known proverb says that nothing is more permanent than a provisional and that also applies to the Basic Law. Because what was worked out 75 years ago in Herrenchiemsee and submitted to the Parliamentary Council for submission was later largely adopted, ratified on May 8, 1949 and adopted with legal force on May 23, 1949, the official founding date of the Federal Republic of Germany at the time .

A fundamental thing has happened since then. The former “Central Germany”, the Soviet-occupied zone, and later also the GDR, entered the area of ​​application of the Basic Law in 1990. The former German eastern territories, which interestingly are still called that under international law, were long ago »incorporated« by Poland or Russia. The Germans living there were not questioned; they were expelled, raped and murdered. But this is another story.

It is much more serious that the Basic Law for the Federal Republic of Germany and the free and democratic basic order are in danger. Even old party politicians mention this at every opportunity. However, they misinterpreted this danger. Because in fact it is they themselves, the old parties and their representatives, who no longer respect freedom of expression, freedom of the press, freedom of assembly and even human dignity, curtail them, massively undermine and attack these rights.

Anyone who is not in line is tried to be deprived of their say, they are excluded, discriminated against, discredited, even criminalized and their human dignity is denied per se. The left-wing indoctrinated media, loyal to the line, make themselves the mouthpiece of these violations of the Basic Law and numerous other laws in force in the country – and are not aware of any wrongdoing. That is precisely the danger of our democracy. To rebel against it, to defend oneself against it, is the commandment, as it is written in the Basic Law itself.

Or to use an old, left-wing »sponti saying«: if you don’t defend yourself, you live wrong!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

