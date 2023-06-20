Jingdong 3C digital enterprises and commercial mining 618 full battle report released workstation turnover increased by more than 10 times year-on-year-Qianlong.com.cn

Source title: Jingdong 3C digital enterprise and Shangcai 618 full battle report released workstation turnover increased by more than 10 times year-on-year

With the arrival of 24:00 on June 18, this year’s Jingdong 618 ended perfectly. Coinciding with the 20th anniversary of JD.com’s founding, this year’s JD.com 618 has created a shopping feast for corporate customers while arousing the shopping enthusiasm of ordinary consumers with more abundant products, lower prices and more considerate services. On June 18 this year, Jingdong 3C digital enterprises and merchants also handed in a brilliant answer sheet. The sales records of various categories continued to be refreshed. Notebooks, desktops and other products were also favored by corporate customers. 3C digital over 800 brand enterprise customers made deals The amount increased by more than 100% year-on-year, ushering in an all-round growth!

As an indispensable productivity tool in the production and operation of modern enterprises, 3C digital products such as graphics cards and hard drives have become an important part of enterprise procurement, and the procurement demand of enterprises is also soaring. During JD 618, the turnover of workstations increased by more than 10 times year-on-year; the turnover of computer software increased by 130% year-on-year; the turnover of graphics cards increased by 70% year-on-year; the turnover of network accessories increased by 30% year-on-year; The turnover of radiators increased by 60% year-on-year; the turnover of radiators increased by 150%; the turnover of mobile solid-state hard disks increased by 40%; the turnover of digital cameras increased by 110%; the turnover of electronic paper books increased by 60% year-on-year. increase.

The vigorous development of the corporate procurement market has attracted many brands to enter the market. This year, many 3C digital brands have also reaped high-quality growth in JD 618. The data shows that Apple’s turnover increased by 80% year-on-year; HP’s turnover increased by more than 7 times year-on-year; Huawei’s turnover increased by 60% year-on-year; Canon’s turnover increased by 90% year-on-year; OPPO’s turnover increased by 60% year-on-year.

The development and progress of digital technology has transformed the current office model into a digital smart office model. Small and medium-sized enterprises have an increasing demand for efficient and smart office products. Products such as printing paper, notebooks, and desktops are very popular in JD 618. . As the best-selling copy paper, Deli Coral Sea A4 printing paper is the most popular among corporate customers; the Apple MacBook Pro 16-inch notebook computer, which has extremely strong performance and effectively improves the office efficiency of corporate employees, has become the most popular notebook product among corporate customers; Lenovo’s commercial Zhaoyang K4e notebook computer and Dell’s Precision 3581 15.6-inch notebook computer followed closely in popularity; in addition, Lenovo Tianyi 510S Intel Core i5 business desktop became the most popular desktop product among enterprise customers; Dell achieved The 3020 desktop computer mainframe and the Lenovo Yangtian M4000q desktop computer mainframe are ranked TOP2 and TOP3 respectively, and are deeply loved by corporate customers.

JD.com’s enterprise business has accumulated many years of precipitation and accumulation in B-end market channels and customer demand understanding. It has also been focusing on “expanding upstream resources, extending the office service chain, and enriching scenario integration solutions” to continuously improve the business scenarios for enterprises. The service ability is well recognized by corporate customers, and it also achieved a huge explosion in traffic during the 618 period this year. The data shows that the traffic of the 3C digital enterprise procurement main venue increased by 260%; the conversion of the 3C digital enterprise procurement main venue increased by 150%; the number of 3C digital enterprise procurement live broadcast viewers also achieved a good result of a 130% increase.

At present, JD.com 618 has come to a successful conclusion. JD.com 3C digital enterprises and merchants have joined hands with brand partners to gain recognition from a large number of corporate customers, which also reflects the huge potential of my country’s corporate procurement market. As the trusted choice for corporate customers to purchase, JD 3C Digital Enterprise and Shangcai will continue to cooperate with more 3C digital brands in the future to continue to make technological innovation and industrial collaboration, with full-link, one-stop real products, prices and services, Provide more corporate customers with a brand-new procurement experience that exceeds expectations. At present, the “3C digital enterprise super-saving month” activity is still going on. Enterprises’ 3C digital purchases look for JD.com to make more, faster, faster, better and better, and save more!

Disclaimer: The purpose of reposting this article on this website is to provide readers with more information, and the content involved does not constitute investment or consumption advice. If you have any questions about the facts of the article, please check with the relevant parties. The opinions of the article are not the opinions of this website, and are for readers’ reference only.

