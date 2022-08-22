Create a demonstration highland for digital transformation, and promote the creation of an “Industrial Internet Benchmark Park” in the High-tech Zone of the Bay Area.

Viewpoint News:On August 22, the Shanghai Jinshan District People’s Government Office issued the “Implementation Opinions on Comprehensively Promoting Urban Digital Transformation in Jinshan District and Accelerating the Construction of the Smart Bay Area”.

The opinion pointed out that the construction of “Internet of Things” network facilities should be accelerated. Deepen the implementation of the “Dual Gigabit Broadband City Acceleration Plan”, and comprehensively promote the in-depth coverage of 5G networks. Speed ​​up the construction of new community infrastructure, deploy smart security facilities, and promote the construction of convenient facilities such as smart parking, smart energy, and smart garbage cabinets. Improve the intelligence level of logistics infrastructure, strengthen the dynamic supervision of logistics vehicles and facilities, and expand the scope of intelligent terminal distribution facilities.

Build a digital transformation benchmark enterprise. Focus on building a “super factory”, promote the digital technological transformation of manufacturing equipment, accelerate the transformation of IoT, digital, and intelligent connections to create borderless manufacturing. Carry out enterprise digital transformation diagnosis services, establish key cultivation libraries, encourage enterprises to increase investment in digital and intelligent transformation, improve digital production and management capabilities, and build digital transformation benchmarking and demonstration enterprises.

The opinion also stated,Create a demonstration highland for digital transformation. Promote the creation of the “Industrial Internet Benchmark Park” in the High-tech Zone of the Bay Area. Taking the “platform + park” pilot construction as an opportunity, highlight the coordinated development of industrial digitization and digital industrialization, accelerate the transformation and upgrading of key industries such as life and health, and intelligent manufacturing, and vigorously develop core digital economy industries such as new displays, unmanned systems, and intelligent new terminals. Development, and accelerate the creation of industrial Internet benchmark parks with distinctive features and concentrated functions.