New special photo “Ultraman Regulus” preview reveals the unknown past
Tsuburaya released the first trailer of the new special film “Ultraman Regulus”, the mysterious Ultraman Ultraman Regulus is finally about to uncover his unknown past. Along with the theme song “Fist Of Hope”, let’s watch the memories of the red fighter Regulus.
Poster:
Advance notice:
Character introduction:
Young red fighter Regulus Ultraman early type
Height: 52 meters
Weight: 47,000 tons
Ultraman, who was exiled to D60, woke up from a near-death state and lost all memories except his name, Regulus. He studied cosmic Eudemons Boxing under the master of “Leiting”, and continued to practice together with his brothers and sisters.
The legendary space fighters “Eudemons Fist Fighters” who house the power of space phantom beasts
Master Leiting
Height: 65 meters
Weight: 50,000 tons
The master of phantom beasts in the universe, the strongest fighter. Use the strongest boxing technique, “Strength Breaking Bull Fist”.
Wang Xiao Mentor
Height: 48 meters
Weight: 40,000 tons
The teacher of the Cosmic Eudemons Fist is very strict, and obeys the teachings of this sect better than anyone else.
Using the Lightning White Tiger Fist that manipulates lightning, it can entangle lightning and launch a quick attack.
dragon number
Height: 50 meters
Weight: 42,000 tons
Using the flame-controlled red dragon fist, it is good at precisely attacking the opponent’s weak points. He does not like to follow the rules and is an unrestrained warrior.
Linglan
Height: 40 meters
Weight: 3000 tons
Using the high-speed frozen leopard fist that controls the air-conditioning, the speed of continuous use of the ice attack is extremely fast, and the eyes can’t see clearly.
The wind does not chase
Height: 49 meters
Weight: 37,000 tons
Eudemons Fist fighter, brother of Regulus, uses the Flying Crane Fist that controls the wind.
While dancing gracefully in the air, it can unleash an attack capable of tearing opponents apart.
Lou Yuan
Height: 46 meters
Weight: 40,000 tons
Eudemons Fist Fighter, Regulus’s classmate, uses the Phantom Water Snake Fist to control water.
Return to Sohu, see more
Editor:
Disclaimer: The opinions of this article only represent the author himself, Sohu is an information publishing platform, and Sohu only provides information storage space services.