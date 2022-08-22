Original title: New special film “Regulos Ultraman” preview to reveal the unknown past

New special photo “Ultraman Regulus” preview reveals the unknown past

Tsuburaya released the first trailer of the new special film “Ultraman Regulus”, the mysterious Ultraman Ultraman Regulus is finally about to uncover his unknown past. Along with the theme song “Fist Of Hope”, let’s watch the memories of the red fighter Regulus.

Poster:

Advance notice:

Character introduction:

Young red fighter Regulus Ultraman early type

Height: 52 meters

Weight: 47,000 tons

Ultraman, who was exiled to D60, woke up from a near-death state and lost all memories except his name, Regulus. He studied cosmic Eudemons Boxing under the master of “Leiting”, and continued to practice together with his brothers and sisters.

The legendary space fighters “Eudemons Fist Fighters” who house the power of space phantom beasts

Master Leiting Height: 65 meters Weight: 50,000 tons The master of phantom beasts in the universe, the strongest fighter. Use the strongest boxing technique, “Strength Breaking Bull Fist”. Wang Xiao Mentor Height: 48 meters Weight: 40,000 tons The teacher of the Cosmic Eudemons Fist is very strict, and obeys the teachings of this sect better than anyone else. Using the Lightning White Tiger Fist that manipulates lightning, it can entangle lightning and launch a quick attack. dragon number Height: 50 meters Weight: 42,000 tons Using the flame-controlled red dragon fist, it is good at precisely attacking the opponent’s weak points. He does not like to follow the rules and is an unrestrained warrior. See also Ronaldo's key battle stealth!There was only one shot on target in the whole game, and it was yellow because of kicking the ball_Game_Man United_Offense Linglan Height: 40 meters Weight: 3000 tons Using the high-speed frozen leopard fist that controls the air-conditioning, the speed of continuous use of the ice attack is extremely fast, and the eyes can’t see clearly. The wind does not chase Height: 49 meters Weight: 37,000 tons Eudemons Fist fighter, brother of Regulus, uses the Flying Crane Fist that controls the wind. While dancing gracefully in the air, it can unleash an attack capable of tearing opponents apart. Lou Yuan Height: 46 meters Weight: 40,000 tons Eudemons Fist Fighter, Regulus’s classmate, uses the Phantom Water Snake Fist to control water. Return to Sohu, see more

Editor: