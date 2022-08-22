Home Entertainment New special photo “Ultraman Regulus” preview reveals the unknown past_Height_Weight_Fighter
Entertainment

New special photo “Ultraman Regulus” preview reveals the unknown past_Height_Weight_Fighter

by admin
New special photo “Ultraman Regulus” preview reveals the unknown past_Height_Weight_Fighter

Original title: New special film “Regulos Ultraman” preview to reveal the unknown past

New special photo “Ultraman Regulus” preview reveals the unknown past

Tsuburaya released the first trailer of the new special film “Ultraman Regulus”, the mysterious Ultraman Ultraman Regulus is finally about to uncover his unknown past. Along with the theme song “Fist Of Hope”, let’s watch the memories of the red fighter Regulus.

Poster:

Advance notice:

Character introduction:

Young red fighter Regulus Ultraman early type

Height: 52 meters

Weight: 47,000 tons

Ultraman, who was exiled to D60, woke up from a near-death state and lost all memories except his name, Regulus. He studied cosmic Eudemons Boxing under the master of “Leiting”, and continued to practice together with his brothers and sisters.

The legendary space fighters “Eudemons Fist Fighters” who house the power of space phantom beasts

Master Leiting

Height: 65 meters

Weight: 50,000 tons

The master of phantom beasts in the universe, the strongest fighter. Use the strongest boxing technique, “Strength Breaking Bull Fist”.

Wang Xiao Mentor

Height: 48 meters

Weight: 40,000 tons

The teacher of the Cosmic Eudemons Fist is very strict, and obeys the teachings of this sect better than anyone else.

Using the Lightning White Tiger Fist that manipulates lightning, it can entangle lightning and launch a quick attack.

dragon number

Height: 50 meters

Weight: 42,000 tons

Using the flame-controlled red dragon fist, it is good at precisely attacking the opponent’s weak points. He does not like to follow the rules and is an unrestrained warrior.

See also  Ronaldo's key battle stealth!There was only one shot on target in the whole game, and it was yellow because of kicking the ball_Game_Man United_Offense

Linglan

Height: 40 meters

Weight: 3000 tons

Using the high-speed frozen leopard fist that controls the air-conditioning, the speed of continuous use of the ice attack is extremely fast, and the eyes can’t see clearly.

The wind does not chase

Height: 49 meters

Weight: 37,000 tons

Eudemons Fist fighter, brother of Regulus, uses the Flying Crane Fist that controls the wind.

While dancing gracefully in the air, it can unleash an attack capable of tearing opponents apart.

Lou Yuan

Height: 46 meters

Weight: 40,000 tons

Eudemons Fist Fighter, Regulus’s classmate, uses the Phantom Water Snake Fist to control water.

Return to Sohu, see more

Editor:

Disclaimer: The opinions of this article only represent the author himself, Sohu is an information publishing platform, and Sohu only provides information storage space services.

You may also like

A breathtaking audio-visual feast!Guofeng Yage·Hometown’s Song Concert Played...

Essentials: London-based independent shoe designer Mr. Bailey |...

Xinghan’s splendid summer has become an explosive style,...

Violent dragons between rivalries, quarrels and amorazzi

Japanese media survey most hope to write the...

Wang Yitai and Ai Re’s “Blowing right now”,...

Singer Chen Yuqi sings at the closing ceremony...

BTS V reaches 50 million followers on IG...

It is rumored that Ubisoft is developing the...

Traditional cultural IP film and television: the “face...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy