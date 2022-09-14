This year marks the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Kazakhstan. The film “Musician” is a masterpiece witnessing the friendship between China and Kazakhstan. This film, which tells the touching story of Chinese musician Xian Xinghai and Kazakh musician Baikadamov, is the first feature film co-produced between China and Kazakhstan, and it is also a key project of cultural cooperation between China and Kazakhstan under the framework of the “Belt and Road” initiative. The reporter learned today that the film will be broadcast on CCTV’s six movie channels on the evening of September 16.

“Musician” is co-produced by the Propaganda Department of the Shaanxi Provincial Committee of the Communist Party of China and the Propaganda Department of the Xi’an Municipal Committee of the Communist Party of China. The director, the famous Chinese actors Hu Jun, Yuan Quan, Ju Xue and the national treasures of Kazakhstan, Berik Aitzhanov, Aruzan Jazilibekova, Eltine Nagbek and other co-stars. The film tells the story of Chinese musician Xian Xinghai participating in post-production work in Moscow during the Great Patriotic War of the Soviet Union. The sudden outbreak of the war made him displaced and came to Almaty several times. Under the cruel environment of extreme cold and hunger, Xian Xinghai was fortunate to be rescued by a musician from Kazakhstan. During this period, he composed classic works such as “Sacred Battle” and “Amangelda”, and revised and completed the “Yellow River Cantata”. A story that healed the suffering of the people in the war and inspired people to fight against fascism.

“Musician” was officially launched in Astana, the capital of Kazakhstan on June 8, 2017. After 184 days of shooting, it traveled to Yan’an, Kazakhstan, Russia and other places in China, and was officially launched in Almaty on December 8, 2017. Fix it. The film “Musician” was released on May 17, 2019, and was later broadcast on CCTV Movie Channel, iQiyi Video and other broadcasting platforms. It has successively won the opening film of the Beijing International Film Festival and the special honorary award of the media attention unit of the Shanghai International Film Festival. , the 15th Shaanxi Provincial Spiritual Civilization Construction “Five-One Project” Outstanding Work Award and many other honors; and has been shortlisted in various important film festivals around the world for many times, and as the premiere film, such as the Sino-American Film Festival, Hollywood ” “Golden Screen Award”, the premiere of the 7th Bos and Bruce International Film Festival, the opening film of the “Mainland China Film Festival 2019″ in Hong Kong, the 16th “Mainland China Excellent Film Festival” Macao exhibition film, etc.

Yin Hong, vice chairman of the China Film Association, commented that “The Musician” integrates patriotism into a softer part of human nature, and superimposes the individual, family and country, thus avoiding the excessive exclusivity of some film and television works. Patriotism provides a useful attempt for international communication.

Ding Yaping, director of the Institute of Film and Television Art of the China National Academy of Arts, believes that “Musician” has a feeling of “moisturizing things and silent”. There are real stories in the film, and it also includes the integration of subjective and tendentious thoughts, which brings movie-watching benefits. The warmth of human nature is the strength of this film.

Zhang Jing, an all-media reporter from Xi’an Newspaper Industry