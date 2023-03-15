- Google is laying off 250 employees at its Zurich headquarters.
- According to the Syndicom union, the layoffs have already been announced.
- Negotiations to prevent the layoffs were unsuccessful. Social plan negotiations between the union and Google are ongoing.
At the end of January, the Google group Alphabet announced that it would cut 12,000 jobs worldwide. At the time, it remained unclear to what extent the Zurich location was affected. It is now clear: 250 of the approximately 5,000 employees have to go. Google writes:
“As Google announced on January 20th, the difficult decision has been made to downsize globally to ensure employees and their roles are aligned with the highest business priorities.”
The affected employees at the Zurich site have already been informed of their dismissal. According to Syndicom, the staff representation in Zurich tried to negotiate with Google and, among other things, suggested shorter working hours, but without success. Unaffected employees have announced that they will protest against the mass redundancies in Zurich at 11 a.m. today.
herc;schp
Well informed at all times!
Receive all news highlights directly via browser push and always stay up to date.
Close
Well informed at all times!
Receive all news highlights directly via browser push and always stay up to date. More
Push notifications are brief notifications on your screen with the most important news – regardless of whether srf.ch is currently open or not. Click on one of the links to go to the corresponding article. You can opt out of these communications at any time. Fewer
push notifications
You have already hidden this notice about the activation of browser push notifications several times. Do you want to permanently hide this notice or be reminded of it again in a few weeks?
Most Read Articles
Scroll left
Scroll right
Social Login
For the registration we need additional information about you.
{* #socialRegistrationForm *}
{* firstName *}
{* lastName *}
{* emailAddress *}
{* displayName *}
{* mobile *}
{* addressCity *}
{* /socialRegistrationForm *}