Google is laying off 250 employees at its Zurich headquarters.

According to the Syndicom union, the layoffs have already been announced.

Negotiations to prevent the layoffs were unsuccessful. Social plan negotiations between the union and Google are ongoing.

At the end of January, the Google group Alphabet announced that it would cut 12,000 jobs worldwide. At the time, it remained unclear to what extent the Zurich location was affected. It is now clear: 250 of the approximately 5,000 employees have to go. Google writes:

“As Google announced on January 20th, the difficult decision has been made to downsize globally to ensure employees and their roles are aligned with the highest business priorities.”

The affected employees at the Zurich site have already been informed of their dismissal. According to Syndicom, the staff representation in Zurich tried to negotiate with Google and, among other things, suggested shorter working hours, but without success. Unaffected employees have announced that they will protest against the mass redundancies in Zurich at 11 a.m. today.



