Joy hides worry! The year-on-year growth of 618 beauty makeup is highly certain, but many key indicators hide hidden worries|Industry Observation Provider Financial Associated Press

Financial Associated Press, June 26 (Reporter Luo Yichen)The “618” promotion, which took a whole month, came to an end last week. Since the e-commerce platform was “close-mouthed” about the key data, the market reacted more worried about this, and the beauty industry, which is highly dependent on the e-commerce promotion to boost sales It was also “bad-mouthed”.

But is the reality really so pessimistic? Based on multiple sources of data, a reporter from the Financial Associated Press learned that overall, this year’s “618” online beauty makeup transaction total (GMV) has a high degree of certainty to achieve positive year-on-year growth, and domestic brands are still the main force for industry growth. However, worries lie hidden in joy. After comparing the data of different calibers, some industry insiders pointed out that the order cancellation rate may have increased significantly compared with the past. Other data show that many beauty brands with the highest sales are also facing the dilemma of declining sales. Buying enthusiasm has cooled.

Sandalwood e-commerce monitoring data shows that during the “618” period, from the total sales of Tmall, JD.com, Douyin and Kuaishou platforms, the cosmetics sector achieved single-digit growth. According to a business consultant data obtained by a reporter from the Financial Associated Press, this year’s “618”, the total transaction volume (GMV) of Taobao (including Tmall and C stores) beauty (including skin care products, make-up) was 30.562 billion yuan, an increase of 3% year-on-year. %, among them, Tmall, the main position of big brands, increased by 8% year-on-year, and the sales scale of C stores, where small and medium-sized sellers gathered, further shrunk.

As the main growth force of the industry, the overall performance of domestic brands is remarkable.

According to the data released by Tmall Beauty, Proya (603605.SH)’s brand of the same name and Winona under Bettany (300957.SZ) both entered the top ten of the full-cycle beauty list. In terms of brand battle reports, including Proya, Juzi Bio (02367.HK) and Shanghai Jahwa (600315.SH) have released “618 Battle Reports”, showing that major brands’ omni-channel GMV has achieved high year-on-year growth.

The performance of imported brands is further divided. “The luxury brands with the highest prices are obviously stronger than the market, while the traditional high-end brands are relatively weaker. This trend started last year, and the differentiation is serious.” Li Shuang, who is engaged in the operation of beauty makeup, said in an interview that Tmall beauty overall is still relatively weak this year. Yes, GMV achieved year-on-year growth. But he also reminded: “Many of the GMV data obtained at this stage are purchased by users to collect orders, because the threshold for 88vip coupons is too high, and the GMV data may have to shrink after the refund.”

The concern about the shrinking GMV data is not groundless. An analyst speculated after comparing the data of different calibers that there may be a high order cancellation rate. “There are many refunds now.” Another person in the live broadcast industry also said that the actual transaction scale of e-commerce may have shrunk significantly.

For this point of view, reporters from the Financial Associated Press also found some evidence from other channels, such as: Japan’s nuclear sewage continues to ferment, and social platforms frequently see users claiming to have returned Japanese cosmetics purchased by “618”; “618” The two Japanese brands that were popular in pre-sales were exposed to more than 10,000 return orders, so they appeared in the Super Head live broadcast room for the second time for return sales.

The cancellation of orders may be affected by sudden events, but data shows that users’ enthusiasm for purchasing may also decline, which is reflected in the year-on-year decline in sales of many top brands. A Tmall 618 data compiled by Jiuqian Consulting shows that among the top 10 skin care products in sales, three top-ranked brands experienced a year-on-year sales decline in the case of year-on-year sales growth, showing that users are more motivated to buy. dropped.

