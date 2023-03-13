Friends who are interested in computer installation usually have a certain understanding of hardware knowledge. The most common problem is not knowing how to choose a more reasonable hardware configuration within the budget.

In fact, on the premise of clarifying your own needs, the installation itself is not difficult. Below, the editor will take the 5,000 yuan budget that many friends pay attention to as an example, and analyze it from the perspective of different hardware.

1 CPU, motherboard

As the “brain” of the entire host, the CPU is naturally the focus of the installation, but it should also be considered in conjunction with the budget. After all, no matter how smart the “brain” is, it’s useless if other parts can’t keep up.

Taking the Intel Core series processors as an example, users with a budget of about 5,000 yuan and a preference for gaming experience recommend the 12th generation Core i5-12400F and 12490F.

This is because gamers usually choose an independent graphics card, so there is no need to consider the CPU with a built-in core display. In this way, on the premise of meeting the performance requirements, the saved installation cost can be used for other hardware such as graphics cards.

Moreover, the biggest advantage of the i5 processor over the i3 is that it supports turbo frequency, which can provide faster running speed.

In addition, in the absence of special usage scenarios such as graphics rendering, there is no need to choose higher-level CPUs such as i7 and i9.

As the carrier of all hardware, the motherboard does not have a decisive impact on the performance improvement of the computer. But when choosing a motherboard, be sure to pay attention to whether it matches the CPU. For example, we chose the Intel Core i5-12490F processor, and the model of the motherboard must be one of four types: H610, B660, H670, and Z690.

Among them, the price of H610 as an entry-level model is usually relatively low, and it is also the weakest in terms of scalability. Z690 is the highest-end model with the highest price and supports CPU overclocking. It is more suitable for matching with Intel processors ending in “K”.

In terms of CPU, both B660 and H670 are more suitable choices. Here I also tell you a simple method, that is, enter the CPU model in the e-commerce, and then choose the motherboard CPU package.

This will not only avoid the problem of board U incompatibility, but also lower the price compared to buying it separately.

2 graphics cards

The graphics card is the most important part of the installed hardware that determines the performance of the computer besides the CPU. Here we also need to look at the usage scenarios. If you assemble a computer just to meet the needs of daily office work and light entertainment, you can choose a CPU with a built-in core display. There is no need to buy a discrete graphics card.

For work needs such as gamers and graphics, it is necessary to match a more powerful discrete graphics card.

Taking the 5,000 yuan installed machine as an example, the brands of independent graphics cards are mainly NVIDIA and AMD. For friends who want to take into account the needs of games and design, it is recommended to choose NVIDIA’s RTX 3060 12G graphics card. While having good game performance, larger graphics cards also have certain advantages in rendering.

Players with games as their main appeal are more recommended to choose AMD’s RX6650 XT graphics card. With a similar price, the game performance is stronger. In addition, users who like early adopters can also consider Intel’s A750 graphics card. Interested friends can pay attention to it, so I won’t introduce too much here.

3 memory, hard disk

There are two main considerations for a memory stick, one is to meet the hardware requirements of the motherboard and CPU, and the other is whether the capacity can meet its own needs. The current common motherboard slots are mainly DDR4 and DDR5. The two types of memory are not compatible, so you need to pay attention when choosing.

In terms of capacity, 16GB is a more suitable choice, which can fully meet the requirements of most usage scenarios.

Hard disks are divided into mechanical hard disks and solid-state hard disks. Whether it is in terms of read-write performance or stability performance, solid-state hard disks are a more suitable choice.

Then we have to consider the capacity. Under the premise that there is no need to store a large amount of data, 500GB is basically enough. However, the current prices of solid-state drives are already relatively cheap. If the budget is sufficient, solid-state drives with a capacity of 1TB can also be considered.

4 electromechanical fans

In addition to the above five kinds of hardware, the components of the mainframe include power supply, chassis and radiator, and their selection is relatively simple. In terms of power supply, the overall power of the hardware needs to be considered. Except for the CPU and graphics card, other hardware does not have high requirements for power supply.

Taking Intel Core i5-12490F+RTX 3060 as an example, choosing 550W power supply can satisfy the stable operation of the host. If hardware upgrade is considered, it is recommended to choose a higher power power supply.

The chassis needs to consider the compatibility of the hardware (such as the motherboard type, the length of the graphics card, etc.), and the overall heat dissipation design. The more the number of vents, the more helpful the hardware heat dissipation. In terms of heat sink, it mainly refers to the CPU heat sink.

Since the temperature of the CPU will gradually rise during multitasking, it is necessary to have an independent radiator.

Combined with the Intel Core i5-12490F, if the performance of the processor is not overly squeezed, choosing a 100-yuan air-cooled radiator can fully withstand the pressure.

Below, the editor has compiled a list of installed machines with a budget of 5,000 yuan. The specific configuration table is as follows. Friends who have installation needs can refer to it.

According to the installation needs of most users, gamers still account for a considerable proportion, so the whole set of configuration will be more biased towards the direction of game consoles. For players, in addition to the performance of the host, they also need to match a suitable e-sports monitor, such as the ViewSonic VX2758-2K-PRO. It uses a 27-inch 2K resolution Super Clear IPS hard screen, with a high refresh rate of 170Hz and a response time of 1ms (OD), and the game screen is smooth without smearing.

The ViewSonic VX2758-2K-PRO monitor has 100% sRGB, 95% DCI-P3 color gamut coverage, and 1.07 billion color numbers. The color of the picture is delicate and the transition is natural. In addition, this monitor is also equipped with two HDMI 2.0 and one DP 1.4 interfaces, supports 2K 170Hz 10bit, and at the same time turns on HDR full blood quality output, so that players can fully play and enjoy the smooth experience brought by e-sports games.