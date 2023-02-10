Belpietro spin doctor and post-Regional reshuffle: the two relaunch hypotheses

One woman in charge. Or almost alone. Confidence in the Prime Minister GGeorgia Meloni remains high in the polls, as well as Brothers of Italy despite a slight and perhaps physiological bending. The prime minister’s problem, if anything, is that she no longer has (or never had) a real magic circle. A group of trusted, very trustworthy people you can always count on. In Europe you have certainly obtained excellent results, from the gas price ceiling to the good relations with Olaf Scholz and Ursula von der Leyen and certainly an important role as a shuttle between Rome and Brussels played by the silent but tireless minister for relations with the EU Raffaele Fitto.

The situation in Rome is more precarious, and especially around Palazzo Chigi. The relationship with the two deputy premiers is solid and sincere, but obviously it is Matteo Savini and Antonio Tajani they pull the water on the side of their own mill, i.e. the Lega and Forza Italia, in a spasmodic search to climb back up in the polls after the bad result of 25 September. On the Budget Law the axis with the owner of the Economy Giancarlo Giorgetti he held up well, Meloni trusts him and his prudence on accounts. But he certainly cannot be counted among the loyalists. Relations with remain excellent Guido Crosettoonce a councilor and now Minister of Defense and with his brother-in-law Francesco Lollobrigidahowever grappling daily with the battle for the defense of the Made in Italy of our agri-food production.

