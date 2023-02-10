Home World London, Zelensky interrupts the press conference to greet the Ukrainian journalist of the BBC-Corriere TV
An informal gesture that struck, especially the British press not used to these impulses. President Volodymyr Zelensky interrupting the press conference in the base of the Dorset, England southern Italy, together with the British premier Rishi Sunakto embrace the journalist of the Ukrainian service of the Bbc, Natalia Goncharova who had asked him.

The journalist said to the president: “I would like to hug you but I can’t”. And Zelensky came down from the podium to hug her while Sunak smiled.

February 9, 2023

