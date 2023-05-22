The four weekends that decide the fate of the world: here’s what they are

The four weekends that decide the fate of the world: G7, Bilderberg, Arab League, Chinese Summit in Xian

The weekend that ended saw four major events take place simultaneously, in four different geographical areas and centers of power. There are four events that we can divide by areas of power, into two subgroups. Events westerners and the two events non-Western where it was discussed Chinese and Arabic soft power.

The summit of G7 brings together the seven most important economies of the industrialized world. It has always been a Western-led assembly. The Bilderberg it is perhaps one of the most discussed summits in the Western media, often considered an event involving the famous “powers that be”, the victim of hundreds of extremely imaginative conspiracy theories. The summit of Arab League it is an event that brings together all the representatives of the democratic (and non-democratic) states of the Arabian Peninsula, North Africa and the Middle East. Last the summit cinese di Xian, which no western media seems to even know exists. Understanding what has been discussed (and not discussed) in these forums is useful for understanding what will happen in the coming months, perhaps years.

G7 di Hiroshima

The bomb vaporized thousands of citizens in moments. Hiroshima it is one of only two cities in the world (the other being Nagasaki) to have been the subject of a nuclear public relations campaign. Over 100,000 Japanese citizens, in 1945, became victims of nuclear bombs dropped by Truman’s American bombers. As the Washington Post wrote in 1985 (before it was owned by Jeff Bezos, a major service provider to American intelligence and defense services): “Eisenhower made it clear that it was not necessary to hit the Japanese with those monstrous things (atomic bombs).” Truman wanted to send a clear message to the Russians. There Cold War was starting and American leaders wanted to show that they were more powerful and dangerous than their Soviet ally.

