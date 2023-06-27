Remedy: Release of Alan Wake 2 as digital will only give us ‘more time to polish’

Alan Wake 2 was one of the first AAA games to get a digital only version, Remedy already had Alan Wake 2 digital only before” target=”_blank”> said that helped them lower the price tag and they didn’t have to deal with the game still needing a big update fact.

But there seem to be more reasons to go all-digital. Speaking to Eurogamer, Alan Wake 2 game director Kyle Rowley revealed that this gave them weeks of extra development time for polishing:

“As creatives, by only using digital, it really gave us more time to perfect the game. Like, quite a few weeks actually. Because otherwise, the game on disc obviously has to be playable without the patch .

Raleigh finally explained: “Hopefully in this way, we can give you a better version of the game.” .

Just doing it digitally seems to have a lot of advantages. Do you wish more AAA games followed suit?

