Home Business Julibao Holdings (08527) Announces Net Loss of S$1.502 million in the First Three Quarters, Narrowed 29.08% YoY | Julibao Holdings_Sina Finance_Sina.com
Business

Julibao Holdings (08527) Announces Net Loss of S$1.502 million in the First Three Quarters, Narrowed 29.08% YoY | Julibao Holdings_Sina Finance_Sina.com

by admin
Julibao Holdings (08527) Announces Net Loss of S$1.502 million in the First Three Quarters, Narrowed 29.08% YoY | Julibao Holdings_Sina Finance_Sina.com

On Double Eleven, other people chop your hands and you make money, and Feitian Maotai is waiting for you! There are also seven investment tools with limited-time low-cost discounts, not to be missed.[点击进入活动页面]

Julibao Holdings(08527) released the results for the first three quarters of 2022, with a profit of S$12.624 million, a year-on-year increase of 34.74%; a net loss of S$1.502 million, a decrease of 29.08% year-on-year; a basic loss per share of 0.3 Singapore cents.

The significant increase in revenue was mainly due to the phasing out of COVID-19 measures from April 26, 2022, according to the announcement. Specifically, the cancellation of social gathering restrictions and safe distancing requirements will effectively increase the total capacity of the company’s restaurants and the customer flow of the mall, which will lead to a substantial growth in the company’s business.

Open a stock account to enjoy benefits, deposit 188 yuan in red envelopes, 100% winning!

Massive information, accurate interpretation, all in Sina Finance APP

See also  21 Depth｜The scale has dropped by 50%!The most difficult moment has passed, the countdown to the transition period of the new asset management regulations is 8 trillion, and the three measures to respond to the asset management of securities firms |

You may also like

Berkshire Hathaway sells shares of China’s BYD

Inflation in Italy: EU estimates + 8.7% in...

Tod’s: revenues exceed 700 million euros, title runs...

Elon Musk warns employees: ‘Twitter can fail’. Yoel...

MediaTek releases T800 5G chip with a network...

Deficit and debt Italy: for the EU, the...

Germans award their car award to a Chinese...

Wall Street: futures still up after best session...

ERG: with positive operating results in the first...

Gas price lower and lower. The numbers of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy