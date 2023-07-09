Justice, Nordio goes on the counterattack: “Reform of the guarantee notice”

Government-robes clash, Nordio goes on the counterattack: “We need a reform of the guarantee notice”

Rumors, unofficial, but still rumours. Those of a breakthrough on justice reformdesired ever more strongly by the minister Charles Nordio and by the Prime Minister Giorgia Meloniwho thundered: “They want to stop the reforms but we are going forward”. Especially after the latest scandals, which have overwhelmed the minister Daniela Santanchè and Andrea Delmastro.

If in the latter case the “unreasonableness” of the forced indictment was leaked from via Arenula for the undersecretary, also with regard to the affair Santanchè news is coming from the ministry. In all senses.

READ ALSO: Delmastro, Nordio’s attack comes after Meloni: “Irrational justice”

Now Minister Nordio is ready to intervene on the guarantee notice: it should protect the suspect but has become, from Clean Hands onwards, a political cudgel. The same “ministerial sources” remarked on “the bewilderment and unease at the umpteenth press release of an act that should remain confidential”. That is, the guarantee information to the Minister of Tourism under investigation for false accounting. And the Keeper of the Seals reiterates that his reform project just approved by the government “aims to eliminate this anomaly, protecting the honor of every presumed innocent citizen until definitive conviction”.

READ ALSO: Meloni: “I won’t end up like Berlusconi”. Santanchè case and attack on the judges

But even here there is a problem. Write the Corriere della Sera: “Until yesterday, as communicated by the interested party, Santanchè received no alerts, and therefore the changes introduced by Nordio (summary description of the disputed fact, notification by the judicial police only in cases of urgency, prohibition of publication until the end of the preliminary investigations) would have had no impact about his story. Last November, the media discovered the entry in the register of suspects through the filing of other documents that are no longer secret, and if the minister had wanted to, she too could have known officially that she was being investigated, at least since last February.

The fact is that Nordio is ready to intervene: the law decree has already been approved by the council of ministers: among other things, it cancels the abuse of office, limits recourse to appeals and extends the ban on publishing wiretaps. However, the minister is convinced that they are needed further squeezes. Also on preliminary investigations, to increase secrecy, and on registration in the register of suspects, punishing the publication of documents covered by the confidentiality of investigations.

Francesco Paolo Sisto, Deputy Minister of Justice, clarifies in particular the case of the colleague under investigation for bankruptcy and false accounting. “The news of the pendency of the proceeding comes from non-legitimized subjects, who spread it in the press”. With the Nordio reform “the publication, even partial, of documents covered by secrecy will be prohibited. The warranty information will not be disclosed until the conclusion of the investigation. To avoid mistaking an act to protect the suspect for a media ruling”. It remains to be understood what the Minister of Justice intends to do concretely, beyond the half-anonymous declarations following those of the premier. The ministry’s technical offices have not yet received input for further legislative interventions.

