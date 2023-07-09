Home » Wimbledon, Berrettini beats Zverev in three sets and will face Alcaraz in the round of 16
World

Wimbledon, Berrettini beats Zverev in three sets and will face Alcaraz in the round of 16

by admin
Wimbledon, Berrettini beats Zverev in three sets and will face Alcaraz in the round of 16

by gds.it – ​​13 minutes ago

Once again the rain slowed down the program of the 136th edition of the Championships, but not the race on the London lawns of Matteo Berrettini who, with a great performance, prevailed 3-0 over the German Alexander Zverev, 19th seed, with the score 6-3, 7-6 (4), 7-6 (5). Next opponent will be the Spaniard…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Wimbledon, Berrettini defeats Zverev in three sets and will face Alcaraz in the round of 16 appeared 13 minutes ago in the online newspaper gds.it».

“).attr(n.scriptAttrs||{}).prop({charset:n.scriptCharset,src:n.url}).on(“load error”,i=function(e){r.remove(),i=null,e&&t(“error”===e.type?404:200,e.type)}),E.head.appendChild(r[0])},abort:function(){i&&i()}}});var Ut,Xt=[],Vt=/(=)?(?=&|$)|??/;S.ajaxSetup({jsonp:”callback”,jsonpCallback:function(){var e=Xt.pop()||S.expando+”_”+Ct.guid++;return this[e]=!0,e}}),S.ajaxPrefilter(“json jsonp”,function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=!1!==e.jsonp&&(Vt.test(e.url)?”url”:”string”==typeof e.data&&0===(e.contentType||””).indexOf(“application/x-www-form-urlencoded”)&&Vt.test(e.data)&&”data”);if(a||”jsonp”===e.dataTypes[0])return r=e.jsonpCallback=m(e.jsonpCallback)?e.jsonpCallback():e.jsonpCallback,a?e[a]=e[a].replace(Vt,”$1″+r):!1!==e.jsonp&&(e.url+=(Et.test(e.url)?”&”:”?”)+e.jsonp+”=”+r),e.converters[“script json”]=function(){return o||S.error(r+” was not called”),o[0]},e.dataTypes[0]=”json”,i=C[r],C[r]=function(){o=arguments},n.always(function(){void 0===i?S(C).removeProp(r):C[r]=i,e[r]&&(e.jsonpCallback=t.jsonpCallback,Xt.push(r)),o&&m(i)&&i(o[0]),o=i=void 0}),”script”}),y.createHTMLDocument=((Ut=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”).body).innerHTML=””,2===Ut.childNodes.length),S.parseHTML=function(e,t,n){return”string”!=typeof e?[]:(“boolean”==typeof t&&(n=t,t=!1),t||(y.createHTMLDocument?((r=(t=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”)).createElement(“base”)).href=E.location.href,t.head.appendChild(r)):t=E),o=!n&&[],(i=N.exec(e))?[t.createElement(i[1])]:(i=xe([e],t,o),o&&o.length&&S(o).remove(),S.merge([],i.childNodes)));var r,i,o},S.fn.load=function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=this,s=e.indexOf(” “);return-1

See also  Jonny Greenwood (Radiohead) reunites with Dudu Tassa

You may also like

Art, banks, madness are all Angelika’s demons. “She...

Crvena zvezda Nefči friendly match | Sport

The Impact of the 29th El Niño Event...

Milica Dabović in a swimsuit Entertainment

Wave of strikes coming for trains and planes

Mexican Journalist Found Dead in Nayarit: Another Tragic...

F1, which McLaren at Silverstone: the telemetric analysis...

Daily horoscope for July 9, 2023 | Magazine...

New scandal at the BBC: “45 thousand euros...

July horoscope, two signs covered in love and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy