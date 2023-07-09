US women’s star Megan Rapinoe retires at end of season – Football

(ANSA) – WASHINGTON, JULY 08 – US women’s national soccer star Megan Rapinoe announced on social media that she will retire at the end of this season. “It is with a deep sense of peace and gratitude that I have decided this will be my last season playing this beautiful game,” the athlete posted. “I could never have imagined the ways football would shape and change my life forever,” she added.



The two-time winner of the World Cup, and Olympic gold medalist with the USA in London 2012 (and also bronze in Tokyo 2020), well known for her civil rights activism, starting with those of the Lgbtq+ community, is part of the squad of the United States for the next World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.



