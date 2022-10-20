© Reuters.



Yingwei Financial Investing – On Wednesday, Fed official Neel Kashkari said the central bank could pause rate hikes sometime next year if policymakers see signs of a slowdown in core inflation.

Kashkari sees inflation stabilizing in the coming months, both in core and in the services sector, before the Fed may pause rate hikes sometime next year.

Kashkari believes that the risk of doing too little to curb inflation outweighs the risk of the Fed overreacting to inflation. “Not addressing inflation is unacceptable in my opinion.”

Last week, U.S. Labor Department data showed that U.S. core inflation rose to 6.6 percent in September, a 40-year high.

[This article is from Yingwei Caiqing Investing.com, to read more, please log on to cn.Investing.com or Yingwei Caiqing App]

Recommended reading

(Editor: Chen Han)