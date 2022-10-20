Home Business Kashkari: Fed may pause rate hikes sometime next year if core inflation shows signs of slowing Investing.com
Kashkari: Fed may pause rate hikes sometime next year if core inflation shows signs of slowing

Yingwei Financial Investing – On Wednesday, Fed official Neel Kashkari said the central bank could pause rate hikes sometime next year if policymakers see signs of a slowdown in core inflation.

Kashkari sees inflation stabilizing in the coming months, both in core and in the services sector, before the Fed may pause rate hikes sometime next year.

Kashkari believes that the risk of doing too little to curb inflation outweighs the risk of the Fed overreacting to inflation. “Not addressing inflation is unacceptable in my opinion.”

Last week, U.S. Labor Department data showed that U.S. core inflation rose to 6.6 percent in September, a 40-year high.

