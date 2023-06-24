Home » Kata, scream of a minor recorded by a camera
Kata, the missing girl in Florence: in a video a scream from a minor

The scream of a little girl or boy, immediately followed by the slamming of a car door. As reported by Ansa, the video surveillance camera of a pizzeria recorded it, not far from the former Hotel Astor in Florence. A service broadcast last night during the program “Quarto Grado – Le Storie” tells it about the investigation into Kata’s disappearance, the 5-year-old girl who disappeared from the courtyard of the former Hotel Astor in Florence on 10 June. The video, explains the broadcast, was retrieved and analyzed by journalist Giorgio Sturlese Tosi, who also verified that the time indicated by the recording system was synchronized with real time.

At 17:20 on Saturday 10 June, the camera of the restaurant located at the crossroads between via Monteverdi and via Veracini, a three-minute walk from the former Hotel Astor, records a cry that pierces the silence of the neighborhood. Two hours and seven minutes have passed since little Kata was filmed at 3.13 pm, still inside the occupied building. The pizzeria is a three-minute walk from the former Hotel Astor, and 120 meters from the buildings on the corner of via Monteverdi and via Boccherini, where in recent days the investigators have entered several times to carry out searches in the apartments and cellars, interview all residents and verify that the child had not been held in the building. Quarto Grado then delivered the video, and the related audio, to the Carabinieri of Florence who are investigating the kidnapping for the purpose of extortion.

