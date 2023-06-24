Home » Genoa, the new shirt on July 2 at the Ocean Race – Primocanale.it
Health

Genoa, the new shirt on July 2 at the Ocean Race – Primocanale.it

by admin

Once the relationship with Castore is over, Robe di Kappa will be the new technical partner of the Griffin

28 seconds of reading

by Matteo Angeli

Sunday 2 July at 18 veils will fall on new shirt that Genoa will wear next season. The presentation will be made on the central stage of the Ocean Race in the Waterfront area of ​​Levante and will be one of the events that will close the important event.

After only a year, the relationship with the English brand Castore ended, which you didn’t convince, especially as regards the supply of parts. Will be Kappa robes the new technical partner of the Grifone. After having designed the shirts from 2019 to 2022, in addition to the early 2000s between the Turin company and the Grifone we are therefore at the third marriage

See also  No more sleepless nights and nightmares, these remedies will help us sleep more peacefully without waking up all the time

You may also like

New earth-like planet discovered, could be habitable: where...

BE SMART: The Google Nest Hub is half...

Case of Dengue in the Turin area, prophylaxis...

The Ikea product that eliminates dust, dirt and...

Butter, that’s how long you can leave it...

“Civil war” in Russia, the Italians in Rostov...

Bad weather and disasters, the damage count is...

START of JULY, the SUMMER trend may vary;...

Gavirate Italian Championships: the recoveries are over

Putin “is stronger now”, Toni Capuozzo leaves Porro...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy