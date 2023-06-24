Genoa, the new shirt on July 2 at the Ocean Race – Primocanale.it

Once the relationship with Castore is over, Robe di Kappa will be the new technical partner of the Griffin

by Matteo Angeli

Sunday 2 July at 18 veils will fall on new shirt that Genoa will wear next season. The presentation will be made on the central stage of the Ocean Race in the Waterfront area of ​​Levante and will be one of the events that will close the important event.

After only a year, the relationship with the English brand Castore ended, which you didn’t convince, especially as regards the supply of parts. Will be Kappa robes the new technical partner of the Grifone. After having designed the shirts from 2019 to 2022, in addition to the early 2000s between the Turin company and the Grifone we are therefore at the third marriage

