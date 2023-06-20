Home » Kata: the mistake of person, the man with the balloon and the time on the receipt
Business

Kata: the mistake of person, the man with the balloon and the time on the receipt

by admin
Kata: the mistake of person, the man with the balloon and the time on the receipt

Missing girl in Florence, Kata and the trail of mistaken identity

The case of the disappearance of Saythe 5-year-old girl who disappeared into thin air a Firenze for ten days now, it continues to be shrouded in mystery. There are too many aspects that still do not add up in this story and the fact that all tracks are still open it does not help to understand what may have really happened to the little girl of Peruvian origin. All in fifteen minutes. Kata’s disappearance from the former Astor hotel in Florence took place within a quarter of an hour. And there is another hypothesis on the table: that she was kidnapped the wrong girl. It was the father who told the prosecutor who is investigating for kidnapping for the purpose of extortion. And today La Nazione details the reasons for the suspicion of Miguel Angel Alvarez Chiclio Romero: the other 8 year old sonKata’s brother, spoke of a man with balloons present in the courtyard of the hotel on the day of the disappearance of the child.

Read also: Kata, General Garofano: “The nightmare of a pedophile. The kidnapping doesn’t hold up”

Read also: Kata, the racket of occupied houses. Cocaine dealing and kidnapping

Who has rapito Kataleya in any case he had little, very little time available. Mother Kathryna says she is returned home at 3.30pm. But there is a receipt which proves that do the shopping at that time. Miguel Angel explained that the real target of the kidnappers could have been a girl of his same age. That would explain the absence of motive in the kidnapping. But it also suggests that there should be a reason to kidnap the other girl. The possibility of one exchange of person in any case it had already been taken over by the prosecution. Even the absence of ransom requests argues in favor of the hypothesis of the kidnapping of the wrong girl.

See also  For the traffic light, a spring break

Subscribe to the newsletter

You may also like

Bundesliga: dispute over millions over fees for player...

Cashless payments – shopkeepers complain: “Fees are far...

Musk on Tesla: “The performance of the stock...

Inflation: These 60 products have become drastically more...

Mondadori Media launches new organizational structure

Flying: 500 aircraft ordered – Airbus wins a...

ETFs, 2023 sets record for allocations in fixed...

Nepal – Study: Himalayan glaciers are melting 65...

Cars, on the motorway at 110 km/h to...

Approaching the level of southern Europe: Germany’s new...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy