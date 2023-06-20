TIM, no decision on offers for Netco. Exam ends June 22nd

(Teleborsa) – As already announced on June 9, the board of directors of TIM will complete the bidding review for Netco in the scheduled meeting next Thursday (June 22)and therefore “at present, no decision has been taken”.

You read it in one use of the former monopolist, after they went out during the day rumors in the press on the fact that TIM was ready to start negotiations with KKR, as the offer of the US fund would be preferable to that presented by the consortium led by Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP).

TIM recalls that the Board of Directors met today, chaired by Salvatore Rossi, to examine, as part of the competitive process relating to Netco, the two non-binding offers submittedrespectively by the consortium formed by CDP Equity and Macquarie, and by KKR.

19-06-2023

