Katapulk Marketplace Expands Offer to Import Automotive Equipment to Cuba

The United States Department of Commerce recently granted licenses to the Katapulk Marketplace company, allowing them to expand their offer to import automotive equipment to Cuba. In addition to cars and minivans, the company now offers trucks, motorcycles, agricultural and construction equipment.

Customers can choose from a wide range of makes and models produced between 2018 and 2023, including both used and new vehicles. The available options include combustion (gasoline and diesel), hybrid, and electric vehicles. Notably, electric vehicles receive customs incentives in Cuba.

Both Cuban and foreign legal persons with representation in Cuba, as well as natural persons with permanent residence in the country, can carry out these imports.

To enhance customer satisfaction, Katapulk has launched a new web platform dedicated exclusively to the sale of this equipment. The website features a store with a detailed catalog of the equipment on sale, their prices, and a section of Frequently Asked Questions for potential buyers seeking information about the offers and import procedures to Cuba.

Customers can also reach out to the company via a dedicated contact number provided on the website. Additionally, interested individuals can request a prior appointment with the Katapulk teams in Havana or Miami through a link on the website.

The website also provides information on the costs associated with the export and import process. Once the terms of the transaction are negotiated between the buyer and Katapulk, payments will be made in USD to Katapulk’s bank account. Cuban importers, customs duties, and other commissions are paid in MLC and CUP directly to the relevant entities.

Katapulk promotes itself in this market based on three fundamental pillars. Firstly, they ensure security and confidence in transactions, as the sale of cars has become a new business line of Katapulk Marketplace, backed by satisfied customers. Secondly, the company emphasizes their expertise and knowledge of the entire import procedure, ensuring a seamless process until the final delivery of the car to the buyer. Lastly, Katapulk values personalized treatment, understanding that each import is a unique experience that requires individual attention.

With their expanded offer and new web platform, Katapulk looks forward to providing customers in Cuba with a convenient and reliable way to import automotive equipment.

