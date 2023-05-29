Keno numbers today, on Monday: Keno live – The winning numbers for up to 1 million euros

The Keno numbers promise up to 1 million euros daily. Now the new numbers of the Monday draw (05/29/2023) are fixed. Can you take something with you this time? We have the keno winning numbers and everything about the draw on May 29, 2023 for you here on this page.

Here we have them for you Keno–winning numbers from Monday, May 29th, 2023. Every day from 7:10 p.m. all tipsters in Keno hope for a win. This is the time from which the random number generator begins to select the 20 lucky numbers. Compared to other Lottovariants, Keno is about a comparatively low maximum amount of 1 million euros, but the possibility still exists every day. You also have better chances of getting hit. The colorful mix of bet sizes and Keno types result in the different game modes. This is what makes keno so multifaceted. Winning numbers for Keno and plus5, as well as everything else you need to know about Keno, can be found here on news.de.

Keno up-to-date on Monday: The keno numbers on 05/29/2023

Keno: 6 – 9 – 10 – 11 – 14 – 19 – 22 – 26 – 30 – 33 – 41 – 42 – 44 – 45 – 46 – 48 – 50 – 61 – 62 – 63

plus 5: 9 8 0 0 4

How do you play keno? These are the rules in the daily number lottery

Keno is a very special number lottery. Every day there are prizes of up to 1 million euros per betting field – because that is the maximum prize. With your bet, you also determine the possible amount of your winnings.

There are 5 betting fields on a Keno ticket. First, you can decide separately for each betting field which Keno type you want to play. In keno type 10 you can tick 10 numbers from the 70 given, in keno type 9 you can tick 9 numbers accordingly, 8 numbers in keno type 8 etc. You can also choose your stake of 1, 2, 5 or 10 euros out of. Of course, the higher the stake, the higher the potential winnings. In keno type 10 with a stake of 10 euros, there is up to 1 million euros in it every day. Every night, the Keno random number generator selects 20 winning Keno numbers for you to match with your numbers.

Drawing and transmission of the keno numbers on Monday, May 29th, 2023

In keno, there is no mechanical drawing machine that selects the familiar lottery balls. Rather, keno is digital. The special feature: the calculating machine, which was specially made for the keno draws and is probably unique worldwide, uses a sophisticated algorithm to randomly select the 20 winning numbers for each draw. It is also completely isolated from external data connections so that everything always works properly. Keno draws are held daily, and weekends and public holidays are no exception. Every day at 7:10 p.m. the random number generator starts in the lottery headquarters in Hesse, and anyone interested can follow the drawing of the winning numbers live on Keno.de in the automated video. At 7:15 p.m. you will then find out the numbers drawn here on news.de and in the morning of the next working day the winning odds for the drawing will follow.

The Keno Success Story

Keno is a game form that has endured for centuries. It was invented out of necessity in China. According to the story, during the Han dynasty a war was sapping energy and money, and the then regent Cheung Leung needed new money. He invented the “White Dove Game”, in which pigeons first randomly selected winning numbers from 120 Chinese characters. Chinese railroad workers brought the game to the Americas in the 19th century. In 2004, the versatile numbers game also found its way into Germany. Today, millions of Keno enthusiasts in many different countries play related systems under the Keno brand.

