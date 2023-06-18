Keno numbers today, on Sunday: The winning numbers of the current keno draw at a glance

The Keno numbers promise up to 1 million euros daily. Now the new numbers of the Sunday draw (06/18/2023) are fixed. Can you take something with you this time? You can read all information about the Keno lottery variant and of course the current winning numbers from June 18, 2023 here on news.de.

The Keno–winning numbers for this Sunday (06/18/2023). The new Keno round can, with a little luck, give you a large amount of money again. In keno, the win amounts seem relatively small in comparison. While the Eurojackpot is up to 120 million euros, you can win a maximum of 1 million euros in keno, but on the other hand keno is played daily. A win in the various classes is also more likely here. What makes keno so exciting is the different ways it can be played.

Keno on Sunday: The keno numbers of the current draw on 06/18/2023

Keno: 12 – 14 – 19 – 22 – 23 – 27 – 28 – 29 – 32 – 36 – 38 – 45 – 47 – 51 – 52 – 53 – 54 – 58 – 68 – 69

plus 5: 6 4 7 5 7

Here is information about the Keno draws for the last 6 days:

The rules and keno types for Sunday keno

The number lottery Keno comes up with some special features. The game principle here is 10 out of 20 out of 70. It sounds complicated at first, but it’s not. We explain how to do it.

You can choose the keno type and the stake per betting field, on a betting slip 5 in number. Basically, the higher the keno type and stake, the greater the potential winnings. Then you can mark your lucky numbers for each betting field with a total of 70 numbers according to your keno type: 10 numbers for keno type 10, 9 numbers for keno type 9, etc. Every evening, a clever calculating machine then randomly calculates 20 winning keno numbers . If you have matches, you win the amount corresponding to the class. In the highest Keno type 10 with a stake of 10 euros, a maximum of 1,000,000 euros can be achieved.

Keno Draw Live Today: When Will The Keno Numbers Be Released?

In keno, there is no mechanical drawing machine that selects the familiar lottery balls. Rather, keno is digital. The special feature: the calculating machine, which was specially made for the keno draws and is probably unique worldwide, uses a sophisticated algorithm to randomly select the 20 winning numbers for each draw. It is also completely isolated from external data connections so that everything always works properly. Keno draws are held daily, and weekends and public holidays are no exception. Every day at 7:10 p.m. the random number generator starts in the lottery headquarters in Hesse, and anyone interested can follow the drawing of the winning numbers live on Keno.de in the automated video. At 7:15 p.m. you will then find out the numbers drawn here on news.de and in the morning of the next working day the winning odds for the drawing will follow.

When is the June 18, 2023 keno number deadline?

Along with the other lottery variants, Keno also has a deadline for tips. The acceptance deadline varies from state to state, but is always around 7:00 p.m. The draw will take place at 7:10 p.m.

7:00 p.m. – Baden-Württemberg 7:00 p.m. – Bavaria 6:45 p.m. – Berlin 6:40 p.m. – Brandenburg 6:45 p.m. – Bremen 7:05 p.m. – Hamburg 7:00 p.m. – Hesse 6:45 p.m. – Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania 6:00 p.m. – Lower Saxony 18 29:29 – North Rhine-Westphalia 18:45 – Rhineland-Palatinate 18:45 – Saarland 18:50 – Saxony 18:45 – Saxony-Anhalt 18:45 – Schleswig-Holstein 19:00 – Thuringia

