Fencing: Europeans; from Plovdiv also 2 bronze medals for Italy – Puglia

They arrive with Bianchi in the foil and Criscio in the women’s sabre

(ANSA) – PLOVDIV, JUNE 18 – In addition to the gold of the Pisan Filippo Macchi in the men’s foil, today Italy also received two bronze medals from the European fencing championships in Plovdiv.

They were conquered by Guillaume Bianchi, who had lost 15-13 in the foil semifinal against Macchi, and by Martina Criscio in the women’s sabre. The 29-year-old Italian from Foggia lost 15-10 in the semifinal against the French Sara Balzer, who was then beaten in the final by her compatriot Manon Apithy-Brunet.

Thus Italy closes its 2023 European Championship with 10 medals: 3 golds, 3 silvers and 4 bronzes. (HANDLE).

