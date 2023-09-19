Home » Kenya: a web-Country presentation for Italian companies on 29 September
Business

Kenya: a web-Country presentation for Italian companies on 29 September

by admin

A country presentation dedicated to Kenya and designed for Italian companies will take place in virtual format on September 29th. Organized by the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ice Agency, in collaboration with the Kenyan Embassy in Italy.

The initiative (on the Zoom / FieraSmart365 platform) aims to present the opportunities for commercial, technological and entrepreneurial collaboration between Italy and Kenya and will constitute a first moment of presentation and preparation for the bilateral Business Forum scheduled in Nairobi for next month of December.

The format includes an institutional session followed by in-depth tables dedicated to the following sectors: energy (in particular renewables), infrastructure (in particular housing), agro-industry, manufacturing (leather and wood), ICT, health. The working language will be English, for further information and registration please consult the Ice website. [Da Redazione InfoAfrica]

© All rights reserved

Read our focus on Kenya:

See also  Viromed Medical GmbH acquires a majority stake in cold plasma companies

You may also like

Corona vaccine – Lonza stops vaccine production for...

write a title for this article The Cuban...

European elections, only 1 in 2 Italians voted....

2023 Shijiazhuang International Auto Show: A Showcase of...

Tips and tricks for buyers – this is...

DMV Authorities Demand Cruise to Reduce Fleet by...

BMW, 700 million investment in the Oxford plant...

False narratives mislead expectations: Exposing the Western Media’s...

Switching bonus at Scalable: Up to €2,500 for...

Larte Design Unveils Striking Carbon Fiber Body Kit...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy