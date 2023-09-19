Kenya: a web-Country presentation for Italian companies on 29 September

A country presentation dedicated to Kenya and designed for Italian companies will take place in virtual format on September 29th. Organized by the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ice Agency, in collaboration with the Kenyan Embassy in Italy.

The initiative (on the Zoom / FieraSmart365 platform) aims to present the opportunities for commercial, technological and entrepreneurial collaboration between Italy and Kenya and will constitute a first moment of presentation and preparation for the bilateral Business Forum scheduled in Nairobi for next month of December.

The format includes an institutional session followed by in-depth tables dedicated to the following sectors: energy (in particular renewables), infrastructure (in particular housing), agro-industry, manufacturing (leather and wood), ICT, health. The working language will be English, for further information and registration please consult the Ice website. [Da Redazione InfoAfrica]

