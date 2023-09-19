Home » Russell Brand sanctioned by YouTube | Entertainment
Russell Brand sanctioned by YouTube | Entertainment

YouTube has suspended monetization of Russell Brand’s channel. The company owned by Google announced that their move was the result of a “violation of the author responsibility policy”.

Source: Profimedia

The site’s management announced that they suspended Brando’s channel from the partner program after serious allegations against him, which means that his videos can no longer be monetized on that platform.

Brand, a 48-year-old comedian and actor, is accused of rape, assault and emotional abuse between 2006 and 2013, when he was at the height of his fame working for the BBC, Channel 4 and starring in Hollywood films. He denies the allegations, and claims that all of his relationships were consensual.

The brand appears to have prepared itself for this ban, having moved many of its videos to rival site Rumble, even though it has a relatively weak market that doesn’t give the brand access to the 6.5 million subscribers it has amassed over a decade on YT.

And Brando’s book publisher has announced that it will pause future projects with the artist.

A YouTube spokesperson said:

“We have suspended monetization on Russell Brand’s channel due to a violation of our author responsibility policy. If an author’s behavior outside of the platform harms our users, employees or the system, we take measures to protect the community”.

Experts estimate that Brand probably earns between £2,000 and £4,000 per video, which, based on five videos a week, could generate close to £1 million a year.

epa02688825 British comedian Russel Brand arrives at the premiere of his new film ‘Arthur’ in Sydney, Australia, 15 April 2011. Arthur will be released in cinemas nationally on April 21. EPA/TRACEY NEARMY
Izvor: TRACEY NEARMY/AAP

The tour was also cancelled

YouTube’s move follows decisions to suspend Brando’s live tour and cancel future plans to release various content.

Before the first allegations were made public, Brand said he had been “promiscuous” but that all his relationships had been “consensual”.

From his publishing house “Blubird”, they say that “all future releases” with the comedian have been paused.

Planirani title Recovery: The Workbook, by Brand it was due to be released in December 2025, according to the company’s website.

The remaining shows on Brando’s Bipolarisation tour have also been postponed.

A statement from the promoter states:

“We are postponing the few remaining charity shows to raise funds for the fight against addiction, we know you will understand the move”.

(WORLD)

