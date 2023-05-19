Kenya: Aics participates in the development of the fish sector

The Italian Agency for Development Cooperation (Aics) yesterday delivered 26 boats, acquired through the Go Blue program financed by the European Union, to the governors of the Kenyan counties of Mombasa, Kilifi and Lamu, who have undertaken to transfer them to the fishermen of five cooperatives.

In a note, Aics informs that the handover ceremony, which was attended by the owner of the Nairobi office, Giovanni Grandi, was also attended by the vice president of Kenya, Rigathi Gachagua and the EU representative in Kenya, Henriette Geiger, head of a delegation of ten Ambassadors from as many member states, together with the cabinet secretary for Mines, the Blue Economy and Maritime Affairs of Kenya, Salim Mvurya.

“The delivery of the boats represents a milestone for the Italian component of Go Blue’, said Grandi. “We believe that this can increase the activities and income of the partner cooperatives. We are also working together with our Bari-based technical partner Ciheam on the design of a boat management scheme similar to a revolving fund, which will allow supplied vessels to generate capital and enable fishermen to acquire additional boats. It is our shared responsibility to ensure that the resources of the blue economy are used in the most sustainable way,” he concluded.

A wider series of interventions is also envisaged, including infrastructural works, training for fishermen, the introduction of a labeling system which certifies the quality of the fish on the market. [Da Redazione InfoAfrica]

