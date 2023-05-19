WHO ‘more screens and less sport, the burden of Covid on children’ – Lifestyles

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, MAY 19 – Between lockdown and distancing measures, the Covid pandemic has changed everyone’s habits, especially children. One in three spent more time in front of the screen and reduced physical activity, while 20% of parents saw their children’s attention levels deteriorate. This is certified by the WHO Europe data which demonstrate the effects of the pandemic in 13 of the 53 European countries for a total of almost 43,000 families, including 4,900 Italians.



30% of households have started cooking more home-cooked meals during the pandemic, allowing for more control over healthier ingredients, typically, than those in store-bought or home-ordered food. However, one in 5 parents reported that their children have started consuming more sweets such as candies, cakes, ice cream and pastries, leading to an increased risk of obesity. So much so that the percentage of parents who thought their children’s weight had increased doubled.



Restrictions imposed during the pandemic have reduced opportunities for children to engage in physical activity and play outdoors: 30% have become less active by forgoing cycling, playing soccer or running in the park. The levels of screen time have increased in tandem.



During the lockdown, around 36% of children spent more time watching television, playing video games or using social media. The negative impact that Covid-19 has also affected psychological well-being, with a reduction in the attention span found in their children by at least 2 out of 10 parents.



“The lessons we have learned – comments Kremlin Wickramasinghe, WHO Europe adviser for nutrition – underline the importance of implementing effective policies to improve nutrition, encourage physical activity and protect the well-being of families”. This “is particularly important to protect the health of groups from the most disadvantaged socioeconomic groups, who have been hit hardest by the effects of the pandemic”. (HANDLE).

