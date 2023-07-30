Key interest rates as high as they were last in 2001

The US interest rate was last this high in 2001: the central bank has not yet won the battle against high inflation

The US Federal Reserve has again raised the key interest rate by a quarter point to 5.5 percent. Fed Chair Jerome Powell continues to believe he is on the right course.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell is trying to curb still high inflation in the US.

Bild: Jacquelyn Martin/AP

The American central bank is again tightening interest rates. On Wednesday, the Federal Open Market Committee raised interest rates by a quarter point; now the federal funds rate is in a target range of 5.25 percent to 5.5 percent. The last time the key interest rate was this high was in the spring of 2001, 22 years ago.

