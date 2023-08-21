Keyou Semiconductor Makes Progress in Mass Production of 8-Inch Silicon Carbide Substrates

Title: Keyou Semiconductor Makes Strides Towards Mass Production of 8-Inch Silicon Carbide Substrates

Date: August 21, 2023

Source: Heilongjiang Daily

Authors: Sun Mingyang, Zhou Zishan

In the realm of third-generation semiconductors, silicon carbide has emerged as a prominent representative. Its wider band gap, higher breakdown electric field, and superior thermal conductivity compared to silicon make it highly sought after for applications in high temperature, high pressure, and high frequency fields. While the industry has been primarily focused on 6-inch silicon carbide single crystal and epitaxial growth, expanding the size to 8 inches has become the key path towards cost reduction and improved efficiency. However, this transition has been met with several technical challenges.

Enter Harbin Keyou Semiconductor Industry Equipment and Technology Research Institute Co., Ltd., also known as “Keyou Semiconductor.” This enterprise located in Heilongjiang has emerged as a key player in the development of 8-inch silicon carbide technology. With long-term expertise in equipment, raw materials, thermal field, and processes, combined with the unique advantage of possessing both induction heating and resistance heating crystal growth furnaces, Keyou Semiconductor has accelerated its production and research endeavors.

In July of this year, Keyou Semiconductor achieved significant progress in terms of the quality, thickness, and yield of 8-inch crystals, taking a crucial step towards mass production of 8-inch silicon carbide substrates. As a national high-tech enterprise dedicated to the research and development of third-generation semiconductor equipment, substrate production, device design, and scientific research achievement transformation, Keyou Semiconductor has independent intellectual property rights and has established itself as an innovator in fields such as semiconductor equipment development, crystal growth technology, and substrate processing.

Visiting the exhibition hall of Keyou Semiconductor, visitors can witness the 6-inch and 8-inch silicon carbide crystals grown by the company using their own research and development equipment. Particularly noteworthy are the 0.35 mm thick 6-inch and 0.5 mm thick 8-inch silicon carbide substrates derived from these crystals. Technical Director Zhang Shengtao explained that Keyou Semiconductor has achieved zero micropipes and low-defect single crystals through innovative applications of new materials and structures. The company has developed a range of proprietary process technologies, including raw material purification, recycling and reuse, and low-stress thermal field design, among others. These advancements laid a crucial foundation for the preparation of 8-inch crystals.

Zhang further emphasized Keyou Semiconductor’s historic breakthrough in the growth size of silicon carbide crystals and substrate size. In late 2022, the company independently designed and manufactured a resistance crystal growth furnace, enabling them to produce a smooth and defect-free silicon carbide single crystal with a diameter exceeding 8 inches. The crystal reached a maximum diameter of more than 204 mm, following their breakthrough in achieving a 40mm thickness for 6-inch silicon carbide crystals in October the previous year. Keyou Semiconductor’s achievements in 8-inch silicon carbide growth equipment and process received high praise at the Appraisal Conference of Wide Bandgap Semiconductor Materials Technology Achievements chaired by Academician Hao Yue of the Chinese Academy of Sciences.

Silicon carbide acts as a vital substrate material for power electronic devices and serves as a cornerstone for strategic emerging industries such as new energy vehicles, photovoltaic inverters, and 5G communications. These third-generation semiconductor silicon carbide products, developed independently by Keyou Semiconductor, not only boast shorter crystal growth cycles and high yield rates but also reduce substrate costs by more than half.

Looking to the future, Zhang Shengtao expressed the company’s commitment to increasing technology investments and rapidly progressing to the second phase of their project. Keyou Semiconductor aims to contribute to Heilongjiang’s strategic emerging industries and wide bandgap semiconductor materials.

As the 6th New Material Expo approaches in Harbin, Keyou Semiconductor intends to showcase its latest research and development achievements, including the current largest 8-inch silicon carbide substrates, at the conference. The company aims to demonstrate its robust capabilities in the research, development, and preparation of third-generation semiconductor silicon carbide materials. Keyou Semiconductor hopes that the expo will provide a platform to promote its new products, enhance the brand influence of Keyou, and achieve significant breakthroughs and success.

